“Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration” facilitates exchange and mutual learning on Chinese and Western heritage conservation techniques

MACAU, January 25 - The “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, hosted the “Symposium on Cultural Heritage Conservation and Restoration”), at the Auditorium of the Macao Museum of Art today (25 January). Various experts who participated in the restoration works on the façade of Ruins of St. Paul's and its bronze statues were invited to share cutting-edge concepts, technologies and practical case-studies of cultural heritage conservation from Mainland China and the international community, explore and exchange ideas on the restoration of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul's and its bronze statues, thus enhancing the public’s understanding of heritage restoration, facilitating exchange, collaboration and mutual learning on the subject, and injecting new perspectives and vitality into the preservation of Macao's cultural heritage.

The President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, said in her speech that the Centre has selected the Ruins of St. Paul's College– the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul's – as its first restoration project. By safeguarding this iconic heritage site, which has witnessed centuries of Chinese and Western cultural exchange, the Centre aims to foster exchange between traditional and contemporary restoration techniques from diverse cultural backgrounds, thereby imbuing the transmission of civilisation with renewed contemporary significance. In the future, the Centre will assemble multinational teams of specialists to undertake collaborative restoration projects according to requirements of different projects. Utilising cultural heritage as a connecting thread and restoration practice as a bridge, the Centre will leverage Macao's unique blend of Chinese and Western cultural resources to advance international cultural exchange.

Taking the restoration of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul's as an opportunity, this symposium brings together the knowledge of Chinese and foreign experts, which is a vivid practice of cultural exchange and mutual understanding. The President emphasised that preserving heritage was to continue the city's memory. Macao will continue to take advantage of its position as "One Base", and through heritage restoration and international co-operation, to tell the stories of Macao and the stories of China to the world, showcasing the unique charm of the blending of Chinese and Western cultures.

During the symposium, the Director of the Conservation Standards Department of the Palace Museum, Qu Liang, shared the Museum’s cutting-edge experience in conservation of bronze and interdisciplinary research dedicated to the theme of “Exploration and Practice in the Conservation, Restoration, and Scientific Research of Bronze Ware at the Palace Museum”, highlighting achievements in restoration of bronze through the integration of modern technologies and traditional craftsmanship, with case-studies such as the Sanxingdui Ruins. Amalia Siatou, a high-ranking heritage conservation expert from Greece, shared heritage conservation experience from Greece and explored the strategies for protecting large-scale historical sites and artefacts made of a mixture of bronze and stone, offering valuable insights for the restoration of the Ruins of St. Paul’s and its bronze statues. Renowned metals conservation expert from Australia, Ian Miles, and Research Assistant Professor from the University of Macau, Prof. Kin Hong Ip, presented local case studies, including the bronze statues of the façade of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, to introduce the technical aspects and practical work involved in cultural heritage restoration in Macao.

The symposium also invited representatives of the Cultural Heritage Committee, the Architects Association of Macau, the Macau Institute of Engineers and various higher education institutions, attracting many industry professionals and the general public. The symposium received an enthusiastic response from the public, effectively facilitating the sharing and dissemination of professional knowledge and technical expertise in the field of conservation and restoration.

The “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao”, officially inaugurated in November 2024, was established through cooperation between the Government of Macao SAR and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China. The Centre is committed to leveraging Macao's rich resources of Chinese and Western architectural heritage, as well as its advantage as an international cultural exchange platform, aiming to provide a pioneering platform for international exchange, dissemination and cooperation in the field of restoration of Chinese and Western architectural heritage. Last year, the Centre initiated a restoration project for the Ruins of St. Paul's and its bronze statues, engaging a national-level expert team from the Palace Museum, internationally renowned metals conservation specialists, and professional talent from local higher education institutions to jointly carry out the restoration works.

For more information about the cultural heritage and the Centre, please visit the Macao Cultural Heritage website (www.culturalheritage.mo/en) or the “Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao” website(www.ccm.gov.mo/en/venue/75123), the WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For further enquiries, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau through tel. no. 2836 6320, during office hours.