Broad Street Capital Group and AdAstra Capital KK Partner to Facilitate SPAC mergers for Japanese Growth Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broad Street Capital Group and AdAstra Capital KK Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Facilitate Nasdaq and NYSE SPAC Merger Listings for Japanese Growth EnterprisesBroad Street Capital Group LLC (“Broad Street”), a veteran New York-based merchant bank, and AdAstra Capital Kabushiki Kaisha (“AdAstra”), a premier Tokyo-based advisory firm, are pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive strategic partnership agreement. This landmark alliance establishes a specialized "Japan-to-Nasdaq" corridor, combining Broad Street’s institutional capital markets expertise with AdAstra’s deep technical and market insights to bridge the gap between Japanese innovation and global capital.The partnership will focus on preparing high-growth Japanese companies in Deep Tech, Aerospace, and Biotech for listing on U.S. exchanges via mergers with the Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). By leveraging a US capital markets-compliant "chaperoning" framework, the firms will offer a seamless path for Japanese enterprises to access the superior liquidity and valuations of the U.S. public markets.Alexander Gordin, EQB, Co-founder of the Broad Street Capital Group, remarked on the strategic alignment:"Given Broad Street’s extensive experience as a financial developer and arranger of complex development financing and risk mitigation services, this was a natural progression for our firm. We have ensured that our strategic framework and our professional network are fully aligned to meet the most rigorous regulatory standards, and we are incredibly excited to partner with AdAstra Capital to start offering these institutional-grade services in Asia, and specifically in Japan, where the potential for world-class innovation is immense."Dr. Dennis Shomko, President and CEO of AdAstra Capital Kabushiki Kaisha, highlighted the critical importance of this collaboration for the Japanese ecosystem:"Japan is currently experiencing a historic boom in 'new economy' sectors—from groundbreaking Aerospace and Biotech ventures to world-leading Microprocessor and Robotics firms. However, these visionary companies face inherent challenges; the domestic market realities do not often match the dynamics required by such ventures, and rapid growth is severely hampered by a lack of access to large-scale capital and commercialization hurdles at home.We will help overcome these problems by creating a clear project management path to regulatory compliance that allows this global transition to happen efficiently. I am looking forward to starting this new chapter to advance Japan’s economy and assist aspiring Japanese companies. This mission is only possible with the collaboration of Broad Street Capital Group, whose exceptional expertise and dedicated team have been invaluable in realizing this vision."Through this alliance, the firms will act as "Target Developers" in Japan, providing holistic support and coordinating services—from US-GAAP financial conversion and PCAOB audit preparation to the assembly and management of the optimal DeSPAC merger teams which will include lawyers, investment bankers, insurance professionals, Executive Search firms, IR professionals and auditors.About Broad Street Capital Group LLC Broad Street Capital Group is a boutique New York-based merchant bank and financial developer established in 1996. Specializing in project finance, risk mitigation and cross-border market entry, the Group through its member companies Exit Quarterback, EQB Group and Broad Street Risk Mitigation, manages a project financing, de-SPAC and political risk insurance portfolio exceeding US$3.5 Billion.About AdAstra Capital Kabushiki Kaisha AdAstra Capital is a premier management consultancy and business matchmaking firm based in Tokyo’s Otemachi district. The firm specializes in bridging the gap between Japanese industry and global capital through strategic advisory in SPACs and Export Finance for Aerospace, Technology and Global Infrastructure sectors.Media Contact: AdAstra team@adastra.tokyo https://www.adastra.tokyo Tzykova@broastreetcap.com www.broadsdtreetcap.com

