New Book The Rebuilt Woman Offers a Blueprint for Healing, Empowerment, and Legacy After Domestic Violence

Therapist, survivor, and author Dawn Williams launches a powerful guide to help women transform their trauma into triumph, rebuilding mind, body, soul.

This book and movement is what women need as a beacon of hope through the darkness and uncertainty of DV.” — Karen Weaver, Author, Publisher, Philosopher

QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETherapist, survivor, and author Dawn Williams launches a powerful guide to help women transform their trauma into triumph, rebuilding mind, body, soul, and leadership.Perth, 12 January 2026: In her moving and transformational release, The Rebuilt Woman: A Guide to Rebuild Your Life After Domestic Violence, licensed therapist and trauma survivor Dawn Williams delivers a deeply personal and practical resource for women healing from abuse.More than a survival story, The Rebuilt Woman is a blueprint for rebuilding, designed for women who are ready to rise, reclaim their identity, and lead with purpose. Williams shares her raw testimony alongside professional insights and faith-based tools to help survivors break free from trauma cycles and chart a new course toward freedom.“I wrote The Rebuilt Woman because women don’t just need survival stories—they need blueprints for transformation,” says Williams.“This movement exists to remind every woman that what broke her doesn’t get to define her. No matter where she is in her journey, The Rebuilt Series equips her with the tools to rebuild her mind, body, soul, and leadership—so she can move from tragedy to triumph and create a powerful legacy for her family.”A 4-Stage Journey from Trauma to Transformation:Structured into four powerful stages: The Descent, The Breaking Point, The Rebuilding, and The Transformation, the book guides readers through:Recognising the early signs of abuse and emotional controlUnderstanding trauma bonding and why survivors often stayDeveloping a practical safety and escape planRebuilding self-worth, setting boundaries, and learning to trust againFinding purpose and creating a generational legacy of healingWhat Makes The Rebuilt Woman Stand Out:Therapy-informed tools backed by Dawn’s professional work as a trauma therapistFaith-rooted affirmations, prayers, and Scripture for emotional and spiritual supportJournal prompts and reflection spaces for active healingReal survivor stories that offer validation and hopeBonus features include a 90-day Scripture plan and a resource list for ongoing supportWho should read this book?Women currently in or recovering from toxic or abusive relationshipsCounsellors, church leaders, or mentors supporting trauma survivorsReaders seeking a guide that blends psychology, faith, and personal transformationAbout the AuthorDawn Williams is a licensed therapist and social worker specialising in trauma recovery and women's leadership. A survivor of domestic violence, Dawn now leads The Rebuilt Series, a movement devoted to helping women heal, rise, and reclaim their voices. As a mother of four daughters, she is passionate about ending generational cycles and empowering women to live boldly, freely, and fearlessly.AvailabilityThe Rebuilt Woman: Emerald Edition is available now in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major retailers.Visit: https://www.kmdbooks.com/product-page/the-rebuilt-woman Follow: @therebuiltseriesMedia Contact: Reconnect PREmail: candice@reconnectpr.com.auWebsite: https://reconnectpr.com.au/

