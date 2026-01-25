Langston University Business Alumni and Faculty Address the Future in Uncertain Times

Christmas party with a twist! So much joy when the Clauses are in town! “Pain is often misunderstood.” As an active alumnus of Langston University, Professor Daughty instills a sense of purpose and belonging in his students. Christmas cheer & good times!

A TIME OF GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY IN 2026: LANGSTON UNIVERSITY BUSINESS ALUMNI AND FACULTY ADDRESS PURPOSE, BELONGING, AND THE FUTURE

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global uncertainty dominates headlines and geopolitical tensions continue to reshape the world economy, many Americans are entering the new year asking a deeply personal question: What does the future hold, and where do I belong? At Langston University School of Business (LUSB) that question is being met with intentional action, renewed purpose, and a bold commitment to community.Against a backdrop of international unrest, shifting U.S. foreign policy, and economic anxiety across generations, LUSB is launching a fresh New Year initiative to strengthen belonging, connection, and real-world learning outcomes for its students, anchored in national academic results, alumni engagement, and faculty leadership. “Our students are not just watching the news on social media. They’re living the uncertainty,” said Dean Daryl D. Green. “In moments like this, higher education has a responsibility to create spaces of clarity, connection, and purpose. That’s exactly what we’re building at Langston Business.”Belonging Backed by ResultsLUSB enters 2026 with momentum. Its seniors recently scored in the top 1% nationally on the Peregrine Business Exam, a result achieved twice in 2025, including a faculty-proctored, in-class administration—evidence that a strong sense of belonging and high expectations can coexist with academic excellence. Building on those results, the School of Business is launching a new programmatic focus that intentionally connects alumni with current students, reinforcing mentorship, identity, and community as drivers of student success.Faith, Purpose, and the Power of StoryThis renewed focus is reflected in the work of Professor Ken Daughty Jr., a Langston alumnus, business faculty member, and founder of Walk By Faith Publishing, who recently released his eighth book, Your Pain Has Purpose.In the book, Daughty challenges readers, particularly those navigating mid-career transitions or post-40 reinvention, to see hardship not as an ending, but as preparation. “Pain is often misunderstood,” Daughty writes. “This book invites readers to see it not as punishment, but as preparation, something that builds endurance, character, and faith when understood through the right lens.” That message resonates deeply with LUSB’s mission. Daughty’s work mirrors the school’s broader approach: integrating faith, scholarship, lived experience, and leadership to help students and alumni find direction in uncertain times.Alumni, Community, and ‘Christmas in January’As part of its New Year launch, LUSB will host “Christmas in January,” an open-house-style gathering welcoming students, alumni, residents, and community partners back to Moore Hall. The event reflects the school’s belief that learning thrives in relationship and that universities must remain open, inviting spaces for connection. The school’s growing alumni engagement strategy has already produced meaningful impact, including alumni-supported experiential learning opportunities such as the recent Dallas Cowboys Sports Business Panel, widely described by students as transformational. “The future of the university hinges on alumni engagement,” Dean Green said. “Not just giving—but showing up, mentoring, teaching, and reminding students that they belong to something bigger than themselves.”A New Year, A Clear DirectionAs Americans reassess their paths amid global disruption, Langston University School of Business is offering something increasingly rare in higher education: a place of hope, purpose, and measurable success. “We’re not waiting for stability to return,” Dean Green added. “We’re building it through community, through faith, through alumni connection, and through results that speak for themselves.” Dean Green also noted that he will be publishing his forthcoming book, The Dean’s Devotional, through Walk By Faith Publishing in collaboration with Professor Ken Daughty, offering readers an early preview of how faith, leadership, and higher education intersect during uncertain times.Connecting with Featured Business FacultyAs communities across the nation grapple with economic uncertainty, global tension, and questions about identity and belonging, Langston University offers timely voices grounded in scholarship, faith, and lived experience. Professor Daughty, Langston alumnus, publisher, ordained minister, and author of Your Pain Has Purpose, and Dean Green, a nationally recognized academic leader spearheading innovative belonging-centered student success initiatives, are available for interviews, panel discussions, and media commentary. “We’re building it through community, through faith, through alumni connection, and through results that speak for themselves,” Dean Green added.For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with featured faculty or Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.#LangstonStrong #AlumniEngagement #HBCUImpact #LUSB #LegacyToLeadership #LangstonUniversity #AlumniPower #TransformingLeadership #LionPride #HBCULegacy

