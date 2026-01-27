True Vision Physicians and Surgeons Unveil State-of-the Art Vision Care Facility and Surgical Center in South Ogden Utah

The new, advanced True Vision vision care and surgery facilty in South Ogden, Utah

SOUTH OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Vision Physicians and Surgeons today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art clinic in South Ogden, along with an adjacent Office-Based Surgical (OBS) Center. This expansion creates a comprehensive vision care destination designed to meet the growing demand for advanced ophthalmic services in Northern Utah, with a specialized focus on vision correction and oculoplastic care.The expansion brings together complete medical, surgical, and refractive eye care under one roof, offering patients convenient access to specialists across every major area of ophthalmology.Comprehensive Vision Care in One LocationTrue Vision’s new South Ogden clinic is designed to support a multidisciplinary model of care, with specialists providing:Refractive surgery, including laser ( LASIK , PRK) and lens-based ( EVO ICL ) vision correction proceduresInterventional glaucoma careCataract SurgeryCorneal cross-linking for keratoconusOculoplastic and reconstructive surgery The Oculoplastic team offers both functional and aesthetic procedures, including eyelid lifts (blepharoplasty), tear duct repair, and orbital surgery to restore vision and appearance.Routine eye exams and ocular disease managementThis integrated approach allows patients to receive coordinated care across specialties, reducing the need for referrals to multiple locations and improving continuity of care.“This new location is more than just an expansion; it’s a commitment to the families of Northern Utah,” said Dixon Davis, CEO for True Vision Physicians and Surgeons. "By combining advanced vision correction, complex oculoplastic care, and comprehensive medical services under one roof, we are delivering truly seamless, high-quality care that elevates the patient experience from diagnosis to surgery."Utah’s Newest State-of-the-Art Vision Surgical FacilityAdjacent to the clinic, True Vision’s new Office-Based Surgical Center represents Utah’s newest integrated office based ophthalmic surgical facility, built specifically to support modern eye surgery with precision, efficiency, and patient safety in mind.The OBS Center features advanced surgical imaging and visualization systems, optimized surgical workflows designed for ophthalmic procedures and a patient-focused environment that emphasizes comfort, safety, and efficiency.Office-based surgery has become an increasingly important model in ophthalmology, offering patients high-quality surgical care in a setting that is often more convenient, comfortable and efficient than traditional hospital environments.Meeting the Region’s Growing Eye Care NeedsThe South Ogden expansion reflects continued investment by True Vision Physicians and Surgeons in advanced clinical capabilities, surgeon training, and modern facilities. As the northern Utah population continues to grow, this new facility will address the increased demand for specialized eye care, from refractive surgery to chronic disease management. The new clinic and OBS Center position True Vision to serve patients across Weber, Davis, and surrounding counties with the highest-quality care for all vision needs.About True Vision Physicians and SurgeonsTrue Vision Physicians and Surgeons is a comprehensive ophthalmology practice serving Northern Utah. The practice offers a full range of vision care services, including routine eye exams, medical and surgical eye care, refractive surgery, glaucoma treatment, corneal disease management, and oculoplastic procedures. True Vision is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes through advanced technology, specialized expertise, and patient-centered care.For more information, visit www.truevisionutah.com or call (801) 399-1149

