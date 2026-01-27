R. Dale Biller Releases Kingdom of Bats, a Visionary Allegory of Survival and Collapse on New Mother Earth

Cover of Kingdom of Bats

A shaman, a king, and a mad season converge in the last true wilderness.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R. Dale Biller announces the release of Kingdom of Bats, a poetic allegory set in the last true wilderness on New Mother Earth. Told through verse and prose, the book explores existence, survival, and the struggle between life and tyranny in a world shaped by beauty and anguish.At the center is the conflict between King Dededea, a ruler determined to abolish all life, and the Shaman Matoaka, a figure of patience and stillness in a decaying world. The narrative unfolds during the Age of Wills, a relentless era of conflict and exhaustion, as the Ayahuasca arrives: a mad season of transformation and reality-altering change. Blending gothic imagery with philosophical reflection, the book traces decay, renewal, and the passage into perpetuity.The world Biller creates is populated by strange and mythic figures: a red-eyed Dire Wolf who hunts beyond the stone fences, the black jaguar Nammu who consumes what cannot be seen, and the angel Ocotillo, who appears in mint green to promise healing. Each serves as both guide and threat in a landscape where survival is temporary and all matter moves toward dissolution.The book's surreal imagery was sparked by a quiet observation: "I once saw ripples in a river and noticed how the reflected image of the surroundings was being disturbed, upsetting a world that only exists in the water."Matoaka's role as a spiritual guide was also shaped by Biller's visual art. His original nail and thread design was digitally recreated for the cover, which later helped form the story's contrast between stillness and collapse.Biller hopes readers finish the book with a lasting sense of reflection: "Consciousness creates the universe in a quiet stillness. You can hold time in your hand.”Kingdom of Bats is available in paperback and digital formats at The Book Patch About the AuthorR. Dale Biller writes philosophical fiction for poets, intellectuals, students, and seekers of visionary literature, blending verse and speculative storytelling with themes of consciousness and nature.

