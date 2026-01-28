Prepared Canada Corp. Releases Monthly Content Update Featuring New Videos and Articles

Prepared Canada YouTube Home Page Prepared Canada Jan. 2026 Long Form Videos Prepared Canada Jan. 2026 Shorts

Prepared Canada Corp. has released their monthly update featuring several new full length and short videos, and articles.

There is a new long form video released every Tuesday, shorts released every weekday. There are no paywalls and all of the content is free. Now is as good of a time as any to get Prepared.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its monthly content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released four long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, crisis management, analytical reasoning, and Canadian regulatory issues:

• What We Can Learn from the Bibby Stockholm Barge

https://youtu.be/deIw5iwCtK4

• A Rant About Correlation and Causation

https://youtu.be/RMAQfHQGTjg

• A Rant About Crisis Communications

https://youtu.be/0I1s2bhwh2g

• There Is a Problem with Sperm Donation in Canada

https://youtu.be/vJbTCfooB7Y

These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website during the month. Two articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while two focus on separate international and policy-related topics:

• Learning from the Bibby Barge

https://www.prepared.ca/post/learning-from-the-bibby-barge

• What Is Going On with Iran?

https://www.prepared.ca/post/what-is-going-on-with-iran

• The Global Warming Consensus

https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-global-warming-consensus

• You Can’t Donate Sperm

https://www.prepared.ca/post/you-can-t-donate-sperm

Prepared Canada Corp. plans to continue releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis.

Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity.

With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

