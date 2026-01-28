Prepared Canada Corp. Releases Monthly Content Update Featuring New Videos and Articles
Prepared Canada Corp. has released their monthly update featuring several new full length and short videos, and articles.
MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Prepared Canada Corp.. has released its monthly content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.
New Video Content
As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released four long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, crisis management, analytical reasoning, and Canadian regulatory issues:
• What We Can Learn from the Bibby Stockholm Barge
https://youtu.be/deIw5iwCtK4
• A Rant About Correlation and Causation
https://youtu.be/RMAQfHQGTjg
• A Rant About Crisis Communications
https://youtu.be/0I1s2bhwh2g
• There Is a Problem with Sperm Donation in Canada
https://youtu.be/vJbTCfooB7Y
These videos form part of Prepared Canada’s ongoing effort to provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.
Short-Form Video Releases
In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.
The full collection of short-form videos is available at:
https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts
Website Articles
Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website during the month. Two articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while two focus on separate international and policy-related topics:
• Learning from the Bibby Barge
https://www.prepared.ca/post/learning-from-the-bibby-barge
• What Is Going On with Iran?
https://www.prepared.ca/post/what-is-going-on-with-iran
• The Global Warming Consensus
https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-global-warming-consensus
• You Can’t Donate Sperm
https://www.prepared.ca/post/you-can-t-donate-sperm
Prepared Canada Corp. plans to continue releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis.
Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity.
With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.
