Chicagoland Small Businesses Can Apply Now for Free Custom Logo Design

CW Dynamic Logo Examples Casey Whitcher CW Dynamic Digital Marketing

Backed by 25 years of brand expertise and a 7‑figure founder, applications open to eligible local businesses; waitlist available.

Chicago’s small businesses are the heartbeat of this region. If a strong logo helps one owner get one extra customer, we’ve done our job, and we’ll do it again next month.” — Casey Whitcher

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CW Dynamic Digital Marketing is opening applications for three no‑cost, custom logo projects each month to eligible small businesses across Chicagoland.

The ongoing program, led by 25‑year designer and founder Casey Whitcher, helps entrepreneurs secure brand identities they can build on without upfront design fees. Applications are open now; waitlist available.

Apply now: https://cwdynamic.com/design-a-business-logo-for-free

Branding is often the first major hurdle for a young company. CW Dynamic’s free logo program removes that barrier while keeping standards high: selected businesses receive professional concepts, revisions, and production‑ready files, with full ownership of their final logo.

“Chicago’s small businesses are the heartbeat of this region. If a strong logo helps one owner get one extra customer, we’ve done our job, and we’ll do it again next month,” said founder Casey Whitcher.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

For many new business owners, the logo decision lingers, stalls launches, or gets rushed. CW Dynamic’s program delivers speed with quality. First concepts are turned around in up to five business days, with revisions in up to five business days so owners can move forward with confidence.

“Most small businesses underestimate the importance of first impressions,” Whitcher added. “I’ve seen this mistake cost businesses for years. Getting your branding right early is a simple way to earn a real competitive advantage.”

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS

Three selections per month: Participation is limited and based on business fit, requirements, and scheduling.

Clear, fast process: Selected businesses complete a brief kickoff call and provide timely feedback to stay on schedule.

No purchase required: Applying does not guarantee selection. If not selected, applicants may join a future waitlist. No purchase is needed to apply or receive the logo if chosen.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Deliverables: Vector master files and standard exports for print and digital (AI/EPS/SVG/PNG/JPG as needed).

Rights: Full ownership and unlimited commercial rights to the final approved logo.

Revisions: As outlined on the program page; extra refinements or additional brand assets are available as paid add‑ons.

Accuracy: Applicants confirm spelling, legal names, and any regulated marks or claims before final delivery.

VALUE

The identical logo package is available to businesses outside the Chicago area for $499 (Pro Logo Plan). For context, many small businesses spend around $500 on a logo, and roughly 15% spend over $1,000, making this program a high‑value, low‑friction on‑ramp for local brands.

WHO’S ELIGIBLE

Businesses must be located in the Chicagoland area (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, or Will County), the contact should be the primary decision-maker who can review and approve the logo, and meet at least one of the following:

A live website or active social profile

A filed assumed name certificate (DBA)

A current business license

PRIORITY CONSIDERATIONS

Compelling stories and clear community impact help applicants stand out. Nonprofits are eligible and encouraged to apply, and no industries are excluded.

TIMELINE AND CAPACITY

Applications: Open now at https://cwdynamic.com/design-a-business-logo-for-free

Selection cadence: Three businesses per month; wait times fluctuate based on demand

Turnaround: First concepts in up to five business days; revisions in up to five business days

PROOF OF IMPACT

CW Dynamic recently refreshed the branding and website for AffordableAppliances.com. After the new launch, the company recorded its best month ever during what has traditionally been its worst month of the year, signaling a dramatic turnaround.

“Casey is absolutely amazing… he has boosted my business tremendously and streamlined the way we do business. I highly recommend his company—absolutely amazing,” said Jeri McCullough of AffordableAppliances.com.

WHY CW DYNAMIC IS DOING THIS

Casey Whitcher has built brands across corporate, private, and entrepreneurial settings, including growing a prior e‑commerce business to seven figures. The free logo program reflects a simple philosophy: investing in local relationships compounds. “If you love your logo, you’ll remember us. If you love working with us, you’ll recommend us. It’s on us to make sure you love what we do,” Whitcher said.

APPLY NOW

Small businesses in Chicagoland can apply at https://cwdynamic.com/design-a-business-logo-for-free. The program is live now; selections are ongoing, and a waitlist is available.

MEDIA AND ASSETS

Press kit and assets: https://cwdynamic.com/mediakit

Office: 9 N Union St. Ste B, Elgin, IL 60123

ABOUT CW DYNAMIC DIGITAL MARKETING

https://cwdynamic.com - CW Dynamic Digital Marketing is a web development, branding, and marketing agency based in Elgin, Illinois.

Founded by designer/developer Casey Whitcher in 2019, the firm helps small and midsize businesses launch, grow, and scale with clear brand identities, efficient websites, and practical marketing. Whitcher, a graduate of The Art Institutes of Dallas, has served hundreds of companies over 25 years and previously scaled an e‑commerce venture to seven figures.

MEDIA CONTACT

Casey Whitcher, Founder casey@cwdynamic.com | (224) 487‑8727 Interviews via email or schedule a call.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.