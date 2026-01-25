Taiwan Pavilion Steals the Spotlight at the 2026 New York Travel & Adventure Show

Opening Press Conference: Ambassador Li Chih-Chiang, Director Jim Joung & guests This year’s Taiwan Pavilion features an immersive photo experience showcasing the lively atmosphere of Taiwan’s famous night markets. PBS host and producer Mickela Mallozzi shared her team’s filming experience in Taiwan.

Taiwan – Waves of Wonder Brings Endless Travel Inspiration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Travel & Adventure Show 2026 is taking place January 24–25 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. To promote Taiwan as a must-visit destination, the Taiwan Tourism Administration New York Office is presenting the Taiwan Pavilion under the theme “Picture Me in Taiwan,” integrated with Taiwan’s global tourism brand “Taiwan – Waves of Wonder.” The pavilion highlights Taiwan’s vibrant blend of culture, cuisine, natural landscapes, modern city energy, and its ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism.

During the event, Ambassador Chih-Chiang Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York recognized the growing friendship and exchange between Taiwan and the United States. He noted that New York is a major international travel gateway and expressed his hope that more New Yorkers will choose Taiwan as their next travel destination.

Director Jin Juang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration New York Office, shared that Taiwan is a destination where travelers can enjoy city experiences and outdoor adventures in one easy trip. This year’s Taiwan Pavilion features an immersive photo experience that recreates the lively atmosphere of Taiwan’s famous night markets and showcases the Sun Moon Lake cycling route, named by CNN as one of the “10 most beautiful bike routes in the world.” Visitors can also enjoy a variety of Taiwan-themed interactive games, helping them discover Taiwan’s diverse attractions and inspiring them to add Taiwan to their travel plans.

In addition, Taiwan Tourism Administration hosts a 30-minute destination presentation at the show’s Destination Theater, further strengthening awareness and interest among travelers and industry partners. The event also features special guest Mickela Mallozzi, host and producer of the PBS travel series Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi, who shared her team’s experiences filming in Taiwan. Through her journey, she introduced Taiwan’s cultural charm, welcoming atmosphere, and encouraged travelers to explore Taiwan in a more authentic, local way.

To elevate the on-site experience, Taiwan performance group Compound Playground — Chieh Hsiung, Yu-Wei Heath-Hsiao, Shan Y. Chuang, and Kui-Fang Tseng — delivered an energetic and creative showcase, bringing an extra element of surprise to the pavilion. The group also performed on the show’s main stage, capturing audience attention and presenting Taiwan’s vibrant spirit through music and performance.

One highlight of this year’s show is the round-trip flight ticket sweepstakes, sponsored by China Airlines and EVA Air, each providing one New York–Taipei round-trip ticket as a grand prize. Visitors simply need to stop by the Taiwan Pavilion and complete the entry form for a chance to win — an opportunity not to be missed.

Taiwan Tourism Administration also invites travelers to plan a spring visit to the Taiwan Lantern Festival, recognized by international media as one of the world’s best festivals. The festival will be held in Chiayi from March 3 to March 15, blending traditional Lantern Festival culture with modern technology and artistic creativity — one of Taiwan’s most internationally appealing annual celebrations.

This year, Taiwan Tourism Administration continues to offer travel incentives such as the “Free Half-Day Tour” for transit passengers, along with the promotional campaign “Transit & Enter Taiwan—Enjoy Special Gifts!”, providing additional benefits to international visitors traveling to Taiwan.

Taiwan Tourism Administration warmly welcomes media, travel trade partners, and the public to visit the Taiwan Pavilion at the Jacob K. Javits Center on January 24–25, and experience Taiwan’s unique cultural energy and travel inspiration firsthand.

For more information about traveling to Taiwan, please visit the Taiwan Tourism Administration website at https://eng.taiwan.net.tw or contact the Taiwan Tourism Administration New York Office.

Follow Taiwan Tourism in North America on Instagram: @taiwantourism.na and Facebook: Tour Taiwan – America.

###

Media Contact

Taiwan Tourism Administration New York Office

ttany@tad.gov.tw | +1 (212) 867-1632

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.