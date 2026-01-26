OMNI AI Film Festival Brings International Cinema Showcase to Adelaide
Global AI film festival arrives in South Australia following sold-out Sydney premiere
OMNI films have already been exhibited in Japan, India and the USA, with a Shanghai screening scheduled for March- positioning the festival as a rapidly growing platform for AI-assisted filmmaking. The Adelaide screening marks its first major South Australian appearance. The festival’s selections span experimental shorts and narrative-driven works that use generative tools as part of the creative process.
The OMNI 1.0 program, titled "Iterations", was judged by an international panel that included George Miller, director of Mad Max and Happy Feet, alongside former Disney and DreamWorks VFX artist Yan Chen, as well as multidisciplinary artist Jonathan Zawada. Miller has described OMNI as “part of the natural evolution of storytelling.”
OMNI was founded in 2024 by Aryeh Sternberg and Travis Rice, both of whom have backgrounds in creative innovation and emerging media. The festival was created to give AI-assisted filmmaking a public, critical, and cultural stage.
“Storytelling has always evolved alongside technology,” said Sternberg. “From print to photography to film, each shift has changed how stories are made and shared. AI is part of that continuum, and it deserves serious artistic attention.”
Rice added, “OMNI is not just a screening event. It is a space to ask how creativity, authorship, and attention function in a world where tools are changing faster than our cultural habits.”
While the tools behind the films may be new, the festival’s focus is traditional. Story, craft, and audience connection remain central.
“By prioritising narrative and in-person experiences, we are keeping the conversation grounded,” said Sternberg. “This is not about technical spectacle. It is about meaning.”
The Adelaide screening offers local filmmakers, technologists, and audiences a chance to engage directly with where cinema may be heading, as generative tools become part of mainstream creative practice.
Founded in 2024 by Aryeh Sternberg and Travis Rice, the OMNI International AI Film Festival is Australia’s first international festival dedicated to AI-assisted cinema. OMNI provides a global platform for filmmakers exploring the relationship between technology and storytelling, with a focus on human creativity, cultural context, and cinematic craft.
https://omnifilmfestival.com
OMNI 1.0 Iterations premieres at The Mercury in Adelaide on February 6, 2026
