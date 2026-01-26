Alan Collenette Releases 'Love Brain and Other Minefields', a Bold Exploration of Love, Loss, and Connection

Now Available - Love Brain and Other Minefields Author Alan Collenette Love Brain and Other Minefields by Alan Collenette

This book explores intimacy, longing, and consequence, as we bare our souls to the trials of a life lived to the fullest.

Imagination drafts the future. Life writes the margins.” — Alan Collenette, author of Love Brain and Other Minefields

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Alan Collenette announces the release of “ Love Brain and Other Minefields ” (Swantorini Press – ISBN-13: 979-8218738945 | $19.98. eBook: 979-8-9944661-0-0 | $9.99). A powerful blast of short stories and poetry, where Collenette navigates the fragile bonds between people, while honoring the fierce resilience at the core of the human spirit.Blending Alan Collenette’s trademark wit, poignancy, and insight, “Love Brain and Other Minefields” takes readers into the joys and struggles of intimacy. From laugh-out-loud moments of absurdity, to quiet reflections on grief and longing, the collection balances tenderness with sharp observation.“In Love Brain and Other Minefields, I illuminate the often hilarious struggle men face in trying to show the women in their lives how much they matter,” said Collenette. “These stories reflect our best attempts at love—efforts that are sometimes clumsy, sometimes heartfelt, and occasionally tragic. Readers say they recognize themselves in these moments, as if the stories are playful mirrors of their own lives.”Notably, the collection has already earned critical recognition in the Pacific Sun Writers Competition, naming Collenette as the Award Winner, and from Writers' Digest, Honorable Mentions in both the Genre Short Story and Literary Short Story categories.Alan Collenette, known for his evocative storytelling and lyrical voice, has long explored the intersections of humor, vulnerability, and raw human emotion in his work. “Love Brain and Other Minefields” is both universal and personal, inviting readers to see themselves within its pages.The book is available now in paperback and eBook formats through major retailers, including Bookshop.org Amazon.com , goodreads, and via the author’s website at https://www.alancollenette.com/lovebrain ABOUT THE AUTHORAlan Collenette is a San Francisco Bay Area novelist, poet, and Scottish expatriate with bylines in “Bust Out”, “San Francisco Business Times”, “The Registry”, and “Writer’s Digest”.Beyond launching his latest collection, he is finalizing a historical novel about the legendary Scotsman John Paul Jones, founder of the United States Navy.Alan Collenette is available for speaking engagements, literary / historical events and interviews. To learn more visit: https://www.alancollenette.com

Book Trailer - Love Brain and Other Minefields

