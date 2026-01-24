Governor Janet Mills Statement Following Another Killing in Minnesota at the Hands of Federal Agents

In response to Federal agents killing another person in Minnesota, Governor Janet Mills requested a meeting with the President of the United States and demanded that his Administration immediately withdraw ICE agents from Maine:

"I am appalled and heartbroken by reports of yet another killing at the hands of federal immigration agents. President Trump and Secretary Noem's weaponization of Federal law enforcement against the people they are meant to serve is not only a grave violation of the Constitution, but a threat to the lives of law-abiding people in the cities and states they seek to occupy, including Maine.

"As Governor, I am requesting that the President of the United States meet with me so that I can demand in person that his Administration withdraw these untrained and reckless ICE agents in Maine and across the country who are stoking fear in communities, arresting legally present people, including law enforcement officials, and who pose a grave threat to public safety. I call on Congress to immediately bring Secretary Noem before them for a public hearing and cut off any further funding for ICE until their lawless tactics and dangerous behavior cease.

"I am proud of Maine people for standing up in peaceful protest across our state and I continue to encourage peaceful protest as we show the world that we will always stand up for our values -- support for the rule of law, due process, compassion, integrity, and justice. "