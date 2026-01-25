Paul Rushworth-Brown Nominated for Author of the Year 2026

Paul Rushworth-Brown signing copies of his novel Outback Odyssey following his nomination for Author of the Year 2026. A selection of novels by Paul Rushworth-Brown. Alongside his fiction, he is the creator and host of Down Under Interviews, a platform dedicated to amplifying historical fiction authors and their work. Artwork for Outback Odyssey, a historical novel exploring post-war migration to Australia, cultural tension, and the search for belonging through an outsider’s perspective.

Recognising a body of work exploring migration, displacement, and the quiet human costs of history.

This was a page-turner that explores difficult subjects through story, inviting reflection without feeling confrontational. The vivid sense of place makes the Outback feel immersive and real.” — Dr. Trudy Beerman, Host of PSI TV (US)

Australian historical novelist Paul Rushworth-Brown has been nominated for Author of the Year (2026) in the International Impact Book Awards, recognising a body of work defined by historical responsibility, moral inquiry, and sustained contribution to the literary community.

Rushworth-Brown is known for novels that explore migration, displacement, moral responsibility, and the quiet human costs of history. His writing places ordinary individuals inside moments of historical pressure, favouring lived experience, emotional restraint, and ethical complexity over nostalgia or spectacle.

His most recent novel, Outback Odyssey, examines post-war migration to Australia from the point of view of a migrant arriving from England, deliberately adopting an outsider’s perspective to interrogate belonging, cultural tension, and survival. Rather than presenting migration as a triumphal or simplified narrative, the novel focuses on dislocation, labour, identity, and the long-term emotional and moral consequences of arrival in an unfamiliar land. While firmly grounded in its historical setting, the story carries an allegorical undercurrent, inviting reflection on broader questions of power, responsibility, and whose voices are centred within national narratives. These themes have resonated strongly with readers internationally.

Alongside his fiction, Rushworth-Brown has made a significant contribution to the wider literary ecosystem through Down Under Interviews (AUS), in partnership with History Bards (US) and Meet the Author (US) long form interview series he created and hosts. The platform prioritises craft, research, and ethical storytelling, offering authors a serious space to discuss their work beyond promotional soundbites. Through this work, Rushworth-Brown has consistently helped other writers share their stories, expand their readership, and engage thoughtfully with the histories they explore.

The Author of the Year nomination reflects both this body of creative work and Rushworth-Brown’s broader commitment to responsible, research-led storytelling. The International Impact Book Awards combines professional literary assessment with public engagement as part of its evaluation process, with primary determination made by a judging panel.

For readers who value historically grounded fiction, and for authors who have benefited from Rushworth-Brown’s ongoing advocacy and support, public voting offers a way to recognise not only individual achievement, but a wider contribution to the literary community.

About Paul Rushworth-Brown

Paul Rushworth-Brown is an Australian author of historical fiction whose work spans post-war migration narratives, early modern Europe, and colonial-era Australia. His writing is recognised for historical authenticity, moral clarity, and a sustained focus on the human cost of historical change.

