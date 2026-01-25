Movie Reviews and More Founder Highlights Top 5 Innovations from Major Las Vegas Tech Convention

Movie Reviews and More founder Brian Sebastian (left) with Skyted CEO and founder Stephane Hersen (right) at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. Dr. Marissa Steingold representing Tombot (left) and Movie Reviews and More founder Brian Sebastian (right) at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. iTour Translator booth at CES 2026 showcasing AI-powered translation solutions. Photo by Brian Sebastian/Movie Reviews and More. The Xello booth at CES 2026 showcasing Bluetooth speakers that transform audio into visual performance. Photo by Brian Sebastian/Movie Reviews and More. Movie Reviews and More founder Brian Sebastian at The Wizard of Oz at Sphere interactive installation during CES 2026, highlighting immersive entertainment technology.

Entertainment platform covers innovative products from silent call technology to robotic companions at annual tech event.

I tell people about these innovations all the time, and they're like, 'What? I’ve never heard of it.' That's what makes covering this event so important.” — Brian Sebastian

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Sebastian, founder and host of Movie Reviews and More, attended the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The event is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which calls CES ‘the most powerful tech event in the world.’ Sebastian conducted exclusive interviews with innovators and entrepreneurs, spotlighting standout products that captured his attention during the four-day event.

The 2026 show welcomed more than 148,000 attendees, including over 55,000 international attendees, and featured 4,100+ exhibitors showcasing advancements across consumer electronics, healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, and more.

"CES is where you can find these great products that nobody knows of," Sebastian said during his coverage. "I tell people about these innovations all the time, and they're like, 'What? I’ve never heard of it.' That's what makes covering this event so important."

Among Sebastian's top five discoveries:

Skyted: Silent Call Technology - Sebastian interviewed Skyted CEO and founder Stephane Hersen about the company's revolutionary silent call technology, which allows users to make phone calls in public spaces without being overheard. "We are obsessed about silent calls," Hersen explained. "I'm going to be able to make a team call or Zoom on a train, on an aircraft, in an office, in a Starbucks, and nobody will be able to pry into my conversation."

Skyted said the product sold out during the show and marked the company’s fourth consecutive year exhibiting at CES. Hersen, a former Airbus executive, developed the technology from a specific pain point: "My target is how 300 persons are going to make a call on a plane without disturbing each other, and I'm sticking to that."

Tombot: Robotic Companion for Seniors - Sebastian spoke with Tombot representatives, including Dr. Marissa Steingold, about "Jenny," a remarkably realistic robotic puppy designed specifically for seniors with dementia. The company reported approximately 21,000 pre-orders and waitlist customers, including individuals and healthcare organizations from 115 countries.

"Dementia is really a woman's problem," Dr. Marissa Steingold explained. "Not only do women get dementia more than men, even when you account for the fact that women live longer than men, but caregiving responsibilities tend to fall to women."

Developed in partnership with Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Jenny was named a “Best of CES” winner, awarded by CNET Group in collaboration with CTA, drawing attention for its lifelike appearance, texture, and responsive behaviors.

iTour Translator: Breaking Language Barriers - Sebastian showcased iTour Translator's AI-powered translation solutions, including AR translation glasses and a detachable dual-screen translator. The technology enables real-time translation across 127 languages when connected to the internet, with offline support for 21 languages. The AR glasses offer simultaneous two-way translation with subtitles displayed directly on the lenses.

Xello: Visual Sound Experience - The Xello Bluetooth speaker transforms audio into visual performance, featuring technology that converts sound into mesmerizing motion. The device offers dynamic liquid performance that reacts to music, creating an immersive sensory experience beyond traditional audio playback.

Wizard of Oz at Sphere - While not a consumer product, Sebastian highlighted the immersive Wizard of Oz experience at the Sphere, Las Vegas's revolutionary entertainment venue. The installation showcased how emerging technology is reshaping experiential entertainment.

Sebastian's CES coverage exemplifies Movie Reviews and More's commitment to delivering in-depth content beyond traditional entertainment reporting. The platform, which has generated over 71 million views, broadcasts live weekly across multiple platforms including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

For more information about Movie Reviews and More, visit www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore or www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore. Connect with Brian Sebastian on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/brian-sebastian-13921447.

About Movie Reviews and More

Movie Reviews and More is an award-winning independent media platform that has been delivering in-depth entertainment interviews and industry coverage since 1993. Founded and hosted by Brian Sebastian, the show provides audiences with unique access to celebrities, filmmakers, musicians, athletes, entrepreneurs, and entertainment industry leaders through candid conversations that go beyond traditional entertainment reporting.

With over 71 million views, Movie Reviews and More has established itself as a trusted voice in entertainment media. The platform broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5pm PST/8pm EST across multiple channels including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Pandora, Comcast, Apple TV, WWTVN, WomenOnTV.TV, iTube247.com, ROKU, and Talk4media.

Movie Reviews and More features a dynamic team of co-hosts and correspondents including Rachel Ann Roberts, Terri Marie, Carol Register, Howard Wiggins, Natasha Rumbos, Linda Steele, and red carpet correspondents such as Merica Abbado and Sophia Sherman, who deliver engaging coverage of film premieres, festivals, entertainment industry events, and more worldwide.

The platform has been recognized by Hollywood Digest as "Artists Defining Relevance in 2026: Breakout & Rising Media Voices" and ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's 2025 Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts. Additional recognition includes Hollywood 411 News' "Top 60 Most Professional/Entertaining TV/Radio/Podcast Hosts on the Planet" (2022), The Hollywood Digest's Trending List and Top 75 Webshows/TV/Radio/Podcasts in the World, Variety Entertainment News' "Summer's Best Picks" (2024), and Influencer News Magazine's "Best of the Best" (2021).

Movie Reviews and More operates under the Dreamweaver Arts Organization, founded to support and amplify independent arts and artists. For more information, visit www.dreamweaverarts.org or www.youtube.com/moviereviewsnmore.

About Brian Sebastian

Brian Sebastian is the CEO and host of "Movie Reviews and More," an award-winning independent media platform ranked #4 on The Hollywood Elites Magazine's 2025 list of Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts and #14 on Hollywood 411 News' "Top 60 Most Professional/Entertaining TV/Radio/Podcast Hosts on the Planet 2022." With over 30 years in entertainment media and a multimedia presence spanning 100+ global distribution platforms including Talk4media, K4hdradio, iTube247, and iHeartRadio, Sebastian has built extensive industry relationships while conducting thousands of celebrity interviews and covering major entertainment events. He has also served as Chief Correspondent for the Hollywood Film Festival.

Sebastian specializes in providing brands with strategic red carpet and event representation, eliminating the need for executive travel while delivering premium exposure at major award season events, gift suites, film festivals, and industry expos. His unique positioning as both a trusted media voice and industry insider makes him a valuable consultant for companies seeking authentic entertainment industry integration, sustainable brand messaging, and innovative audience engagement strategies.

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning PR

https://www.meredithcorningpr.com/moviereviewsandmore

@meredithcorningpr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.