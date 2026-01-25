Salt Cave Inc. Announces National Standards Initiative to Fix a Growing Crisis in the U.S. Salt Therapy Industry

Salt cave construction meeting national safety and compliance standards Guests relax in a professionally designed salt cave, where lighting, airflow, and salt walls work together to create a true halotherapy environment. Transforming spaces with timeless beauty and therapeutic power

Salt Cave Inc. introduces a national standards framework to address improper construction practices in the growing U.S. salt therapy industry.

If you see ceiling grills, commercial air diffusers, or standard HVAC vents inside a salt room, walk away. That system was never designed for halotherapy.” — Dr. Margaret Smiechowski

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As salt therapy continues its rapid expansion across the United States, Salt Cave Inc., the nation’s leading salt cave builder , has announced a new national initiative to address a serious, largely unspoken problem: most salt caves are being built incorrectly, unsafely, and in violation of U.S. building standards.The initiative, launched by Salt Cave Inc. ( www.saltcavebuilder.com ), introduces the first comprehensive certification and registration program designed to establish professional engineering, safety, and compliance standards for salt caves, salt rooms, and halotherapy centers.“Salt therapy is a powerful wellness modality, but the industry has been flooded with imitation and poor construction,” said a spokesperson for Salt Cave Inc. “We are seeing rooms built with decorative materials, improper airflow systems, and mechanical designs that would never pass inspection. These are not real salt caves; they are liabilities.”The modern salt-cave movement in the United States traces back to Dr. Margaret Smiechowski, who introduced authentic European salt-therapy principles to American wellness centers. However, as interest surged, many builders copied the visual concept without understanding the complex mechanical systems required for real halotherapy. According to Salt Cave Inc., common construction failures include:Installing commercial HVAC diffusers inside salt roomsAllowing salt aerosol to enter building mechanical systemsBlindly following salt generator manufacturer designs that violate U.S. codesMixing dry salt systems with humid graduation towersUsing decorative salt walls without airflow engineering“These mistakes are not just technical,” the company stated. “They expose business owners to building damage, insurance denial, lawsuits, and regulatory shutdowns.”The new Salt Cave Inc. Certification Program will evaluate salt therapy centers based on:U.S. mechanical and building code complianceADA accessibility standardsAirflow and salt containment engineeringCorrosion protection systemsFunctional halotherapy performanceCertified centers will be publicly listed and recommended as safe and effective providers of salt therapy.The program is offered free of charge to existing and new salt therapy centers, reflecting Salt Cave Inc.’s long-term strategy to professionalize the industry and protect both consumers and business owners.“This is not about selling rooms,” the spokesperson added. “It’s about building an industry that can survive regulation, insurance audits, and investor scrutiny. Real businesses are built on systems, not shortcuts.”Salt Cave Inc. is already working with municipalities, architects, and wellness developers across the country to ensure future salt therapy projects meet professional engineering and safety standards.For business owners, developers, and wellness centers considering salt therapy, the company offers a simple warning:“If you see ceiling grills, commercial air diffusers, or standard HVAC vents inside a salt room, walk away. That system was never designed for halotherapy.”Salt Cave Inc. invites salt therapy providers nationwide to apply for certification and join a growing network of compliant, professional, and future-proof salt therapy centers.About Salt Cave Inc.Salt Cave Inc. is the leading U.S. authority in professional salt cave construction and halotherapy system engineering. The company specializes in code-compliant, scalable, and legally defensible salt therapy environments for commercial and residential clients nationwide.For more information, visit www.saltcavebuilder.com or contact Salt Cave Inc. directly. 802-770-3138 saltcavevt@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.