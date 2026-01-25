New Exhibitions Take Center Stage at The Artists Gallery

Austin Lubetkin, Shopping Mall Fantasy, Digital Collage and New Media on Acrylic; Augmented Reality 30 x 30 x 1.5 in TAG Artists present Love TAG Artists present Members Showcase

The Artists Gallery invites the community and media to attend the opening reception for these new exhibitions. The reception is free to attend.

Lubetkin's work is shaped by his experiences of autism and synesthesia. He sees language, sound, and emotion as colors and patterns, and translates this sensory crossover into bold compositions” — TAG Gallery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA OPEN 2026 Excellence in Digital Art recipient Austin Lubetkin brings "Terms and Conditions Apply" into solo exhibition at TAG Gallery, alongside TAG Artists featured in group shows: Love and Members Showcase.On Saturday, January 31, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,The Artists Gallery invites the community and media to attend the opening reception for these new exhibitions. Artists will be in attendance to meet guests and discuss their works.The reception is free to attend.TAG is pleased to highlight the work of Austin Lubetkin - an autistic artist and software engineer - "whose work is shaped by his experiences of autism and synesthesia. He sees language, sound, and emotion as colors and patterns, and translates this sensory crossover into bold, graphic compositions". Terms and Conditions Apply is a show for collectors and art enthusiasts to appreciate: he utilizes "the visual language of advertising, social media, and luxury branding, his work explores how identity, beauty, and neurodivergence are packaged, judged, and sold".Alongside Lubetkin, TAG Artists present group exhibitions: Love and the Members Showcase - broad themes and diverse artwork - relevant, evocative, and impactful. This show spotlights a wide scope of talent, narratives and perspectives. Mediums represented in this showcase include photography, painting, digital art and mixed media works. CALL FOR ART - WATERCOLOR PAINTINGSThe 4th Annual Lazarus Award for Excellence in Watercolor Exhibition returns to TAG, The Artists Gallery, for its 4th year!JUROR: Marisa MurrowTAG Gallery invites artists 18 years and over who are residents of the United States working in watercolor, gouache, and watercolor pencil mediums to submit to The 4th Annual Lazarus Excellence in Watercolor Award Exhibition. This call for watercolor open to broad variety of styles and themes accepted. Artwork must be available for sale for this exhibition.Call for Art Deadline: Saturday, January 31, 2026 10:59 MSTEntry Fee: $40.00Media Fee (Additional Image Fee): $5.00Exhibition Dates: February 25 - March 20, 2026Apply on Call For Art: https://bit.ly/TAG4thLazarusWatercolorShow __CALL FOR CHROMA ART - ENDS January 25Chroma, Color, and Contrast Open CallApplication Link: https://bit.ly/4adyWYj SFVACC invites artists to explore the expressive force of color in all its forms — from the saturated and electric to the subtle and restrained. This exhibition looks at the interplay between hues, values, and intensities, and how contrast can spark emotion, define space, or disrupt expectation. We welcome work that examines color as language, as sensation, and as an agent of mood, movement, or meaning.Artworks may be bold or quiet, harmonious or dissonant — what matters is the intentional use of chroma and contrast to create visual impact and deepen the viewer’s experience. The SFVACC seeks artists who can provide a well-rounded range of 2D and 3D art.JUROR: David S. RubinDavid S. Rubin has a distinguished track record as a curator, critic, and artist. For almost forty years, he worked as a contemporary art curator at encyclopedic museums, contemporary art centers, and college art galleries. He began his career in 1977 as Assistant Director of the Galleries of the Claremont Colleges and Assistant Professor of Art History at Scripps College. This was followed by curatorial positions at Santa Monica College; San Francisco Art Institute; Freedman Gallery at Albright College in Reading, PA.; MOCA Cleveland (then known as Cleveland Center for Contemporary Art); Phoenix Art Museum; Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans; and San Antonio Museum of Art. His curatorial archives are housed in the Smithsonian Institution’s Archives of American Art.Deadline for Entries: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:59 pm MSTTAG Gallery Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 - Friday, March 20, 2026TAG Gallery Opening Reception: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 5-8pm. TAG Gallery, 5458 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036Awards Reception: At the Opening Reception, Saturday, February 28, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.TAG is celebrating 2026 with weekly open Studio Nights, and Wine Tasting Experiences, check Events for Tickets.

