K-Pop Group XODIAC Wins Top Prize at OMNI Australian AI Film Event

XODIAC’s work is bold and cinematic, capturing today's energy and the team's performance in an incredible visual style . . . it's exactly why this festival exists and where this new medium is heading.” — Travis Rice, OMNI Curator

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMNI International AI Film Festival has announced Korea-based XODIAC as the recipient of the Golden Echo Award, the highest honor at OMNI MINI: SOUND 2026, for their music video Alibi: Moonlight Blood Alliance.The winning film was announced online and will be screened live for audiences at The Mercury Cinema, Adelaide on February 6th, 2026, as part of OMNI Adelaide, alongside a curated selection of AI films from around the globe. The XODIAC team's work will be celebrated as an introduction to the program and will be featured in future OMNI showcases as the Sydney-based festival continues to expand internationally.Selected from a highly competitive field of more than 1,200 AI-generated submissions from around the world as part of OMNI MINI: SOUND 2026, Alibi stood out for its cohesive fusion of sound, visuals, and narrative ambition. The Golden Echo Award recognizes excellence in AI music video creation, honoring works that demonstrate a mastery of the audio and visual narrative while pushing artistic boundaries.OMNI MINI: SOUND 2026 took place January 9th in Sydney, a focused edition of the OMNI International AI Film Festival, dedicated to exploring the evolving relationship between sound, music, and generative visual storytelling. The event brought together filmmakers, musicians, technologists, and artists working at the frontier of AI-assisted creative practice.“Alibi works as a complete piece,” said the OMNI jury in their statement. “Sound and image are inseparable. The visual language amplifies the music, and the music drives the emotional arc. It reflects just how quickly the craft of AI-generated music videos is maturing.”In response to the award, Celia Sie, CEO of Jacso Entertainment, and the XODIAC team expressed their gratitude to the festival and jury, noting how meaningful it was to be recognized within a global community dedicated to the evolution of AI-driven sound and visual storytelling.OMNI MINI: SOUND 2026 also recognized additional outstanding works through its MINI Masters Jury Awards, with winners representing the United States, Taiwan, Brazil, South Korea, and Australia. The breadth of styles, cultural perspectives, and sonic approaches reflected OMNI’s mission to platform diverse voices shaping the future of cinema and the craft of the music video.Founded in Australia in 2024, OMNI International AI Film Festival has quickly established itself as a leading platform for high-quality generative cinema, emphasizing live screenings, rigorous curation, and thoughtful discussion around the creative, cultural, and technological implications of AI in filmmaking.“OMNI exists to champion excellence,” said OMNI Curator Travis Rice. “XODIAC’s work is bold and cinematic, capturing today's energy and the team's performance in an incredible visual style. It represents exactly why this festival exists and where this new medium is heading.” OMNI Media Director Aryeh Sternberg added, "It has been incredible to be connected with XODIAC's rising stardom and fan fervor ."OMNI MINI: SOUND 2026 continues OMNI’s commitment to presenting the very best in global AI cinema, sound, and visual culture, with upcoming screenings and international collaborations planned throughout 2026.For more information, visit www.omnifilmfestival.com Media Contact:OMNI International AI Film Festivalomni@omnifilmfestival.com

