Governor Stein and Emergency Management Officials Provide Updates on Winter Storm, Urge North Carolinians to Stay Home

NORTH CAROLINA, January 24 - Today Governor Stein held his latest briefing to provide updates and guidance as a winter storm impacts North Carolina. The Governor was joined by NC Department of Public Safety Secretary Jeff Smythe, NC Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson, NC Department of Health and Human Services Dev Sangvai, NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, NC State Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson, and Major General Todd Hunt of the North Carolina National Guard.

“As winter weather reaches you in North Carolina today, please stay home and off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Be prepared for potential power outages, and make sure you have a plan to stay warm and in contact with loved ones. I’m grateful to North Carolina’s first responders and emergency management officials who are already doing all they can to keep us safe through the storm.”

In anticipation of the incoming winter storm, last night Governor Stein requested an Emergency Declaration from President Trump to unlock federal resources needed to support vulnerable North Carolinians. This morning, Governor Stein received notice that the request had been approved. Once the weekend’s winter storm arrives, significant and widespread power outages are expected across the state. According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services emPOWER data, approximately 99,000 of North Carolina’s 2.2 million Medicare recipients are considered medically at risk and dependent on electricity for life-sustaining equipment. These power outages, coupled with impassable roads and impaired emergency communications, are likely to result in heightened exposure to cold, increased traffic-related incidents, and delayed or inaccessible emergency medical services.

The Emergency Declaration will enable the state to access federal assets in order to deploy additional generators to critical facilities like hospitals; support sheltering operations; provide emergency food, water, and fuel; and receive support from the Forest Service to remove downed trees. Read the Governor’s request for an Emergency Disaster Declaration here.

Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories are going into effect starting mid-day today and remaining in effect until Monday for the entirety of the state. Wintry precipitation is likely to begin across western portions of the state by late morning or mid-day today, expanding into central and eastern regions by this afternoon and evening and into early Monday. With the extreme cold temperatures, any accumulations will linger into early next week, and black ice is possible each night.

“We will continue to work with the entire State Emergency Response Team – local and state governments, the private sector, and our nonprofit and volunteer partners – as the forecast continues to evolve to ensure we can support our 11 million North Carolinians,” said Director of Emergency Management Will Ray. “We are going to see significant winter storm impacts, and we are stronger and more resilient together.”

On Wednesday, Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepared for the impacts of the winter storm. Read the Governor’s executive order here. The State Emergency Response Team was activated ahead of the storm’s arrival on Saturday to assist affected communities with response needs.

State transportation crews and contractors have treated roads with more than 3.6 million gallons of brine, as of Saturday morning. Crews have rested and gotten their chainsaws, equipment, and trucks with spreaders and plows ready to clear roads of ice and snow from the year’s first big winter storm. NCDOT will be working around the clock to clear all state-maintained roads. Agency crews will be strategically placed across the state and ready to help with clearing roads, cutting branches, and assisting utilities if trees take down power lines.

The storm and the plummeting temperatures are expected to make travel treacherous across much of the state for several days.

“As we’ve said all week, this icy mix has the potential to create dangerous travel conditions all across North Carolina,” State Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson said during the Saturday press briefing with Governor Stein. “Until conditions improve dramatically, I urge everyone to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices, and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit, and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet, including leash and care supplies, enough food for several days, and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors, and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov, or follow NCDOT on social media.