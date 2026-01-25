New Book “Your Identity, Your Confidence” by Dennis Alejo Inspires Readers to Build Lasting Self-Worth

Book Cover Back Cover

Transformational guide helps readers overcome self-doubt and discover confidence rooted in identity, purpose, and personal growth

RICHMOND, IN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, entrepreneur, and faith-driven leader Dennis Alejo announces the release of his new book, Your Identity, Your Confidence : Discover Your True Identity and Transform Your Confidence, now available on Amazon. This empowering and deeply personal guide is already resonating with readers seeking clarity, confidence, and a stronger sense of self in today’s pressure-filled world.In a time when many people measure their worth by achievements, social media validation, or career status, Alejo ’s book offers a refreshing and much-needed perspective: true confidence begins with understanding who you are at your core. Through personal stories, reflective insights, and practical guidance, Your Identity, Your Confidence helps readers break free from insecurity and build a foundation of self-worth that is not dependent on outside approval.“One of the greatest struggles people face today is not a lack of talent, but a lack of identity,” says Alejo. “When you don’t know who you are, confidence becomes fragile. This book was written to help people develop confidence that remains steady even during setbacks, transitions, and uncertainty.”The book speaks to a wide audience — including students facing pressure about their future, professionals battling imposter syndrome, parents striving to model healthy self-worth, and anyone who has ever quietly wondered, “Am I really enough?”Early readers are already praising the book’s heartfelt message and practical impact. In a 5-star Amazon review, reader Keith Satterfield shared:“A really good read and thoughtful process from the heart. Definitely practical application if you’re looking to be a better version of you! Thanks so much Dennis for a wonderful heartfelt book!!”Unlike surface-level motivational books, Your Identity, Your Confidence focuses on long-term personal transformation. Readers will learn how to identify false beliefs that limit growth, replace self-criticism with truth, and develop resilience grounded in identity rather than performance. Alejo emphasizes that confidence is not something people have to fake — it is something they can develop by understanding their value and purpose.Dennis Alejo is a Filipino-American entrepreneur, web developer, and community leader. As the founder of Instant Web Tools, LLC, and Kingdom Legacy Ministries, he combines business leadership with a passion for mentoring others in personal and spiritual growth. His life experiences — including seasons of doubt, rebuilding, and renewed purpose — shape the authentic and relatable voice found throughout his writing.Your Identity, Your Confidence is available in ebook and paperback formats on Amazon.To learn more about the book or to connect with the author, visit:About Dennis AlejoDennis Alejo is an author, entrepreneur, and mentor dedicated to helping individuals discover their identity, build confidence, and live with purpose. Through his writing, leadership, and community work, he encourages people to grow from the inside out and lead lives marked by clarity, resilience, and faith.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.