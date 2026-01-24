HONMA Launches BERES-10 in India at a Highly Competitive Price

BERES from HONMA

HONMA launches the new generation of its flagship product line in India in the form of BERES-10 through its official exclusive distributor, Touche Golf

BERES-10 represents the very best of HONMA’s heritage and innovation. With 3-Star, 4-Star and 5-Star options, men and ladies golfers will have access to Japanese craftsmanship tailored to their game” — Radhika Mehta

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanding Japanese Craftsmanship Across Men’s and Ladies’ Golf HONMA Golf , the iconic Japanese golf brand globally revered for its precision engineering and artisanal craftsmanship, has announced the launch of its latest flagship series, BERES-10, in India at a highly competitive price through Touché Golf, the exclusive distributor of HONMA in India.Handcrafted in Sakata, Japan by HONMA’s master Takumi artisans, BERES-10 represents the evolution of the brand’s legendary BERES line, blending traditional Japanese artistry with cutting-edge performance technologies. The new range has been designed to deliver effortless speed, high launch, refined feel, and elegant aesthetics for modern golfers.Comprehensive Line-Up: Men’s and Ladies’ BERES-10.The BERES-10 range in India will be available in 3-Star, 4-Star and 5-Star variants for men, alongside a dedicated BERES-10 Ladies line, ensuring that golfers across skill levels and preferences can experience HONMA’s craftsmanship.Each star grade is differentiated by shaft materials and construction, offering increasing levels of stability, precision, and consistency, while maintaining the hallmark BERES performance DNA.Advanced Shaft Engineering – ARMRQ FLIGHTAt the core of BERES-10 performance is the ARMRQ FLIGHT shaft, developed using advanced TORAYCAcarbon materials. All grades utilise TORAYCAT1100G for superior strength and elasticity, while higher star grades incorporate additional materials and layering techniques to enhance torsional stability, energy transfer, and shot consistency — resulting in longer, straighter ball flights with exceptional feel.Pure Speed Technology with Edo Kiriko-Inspired DesignBERES-10 introduces a striking new design inspired by the traditional Japanese glass-cutting art of Edo Kiriko, featuring a modern interpretation of the iconic Kiku-Tsunagi pattern. Laser-cut detailing, two-tone overlays, and deep colour finishes create a premium visual identity that reflects both heritage and modernity.The drivers feature a full titanium frame, Cup Face design, variable thickness face, and a rear weight balancer, promoting high ball speeds across a wide impact area, improved forgiveness, and a stable, high launch.Fairway woods and hybrids continue the “Pure Speed” theme with low-centre-of-gravity designs, high-strength faces, and optimised weighting for high trajectory and control. The irons introduce the evolved Speed Core Face, incorporating a 3D L-Cup face structure, 3D variable thickness design, and a 3D emblem structure that enhances vibration absorption while delivering a soft yet powerful feel.BERES-10 Ladies – Engineered for Effortless PerformanceThe BERES-10 Ladies range has been specifically engineered to deliver easy launch, high carry distance, and confidence-inspiring forgiveness. Featuring lightweight titanium constructions, Cup Face technology, rear weighting, and optimised shaft profiles, the Ladies lineup ensures smooth acceleration, stable trajectories, and excellent energy transfer — without compromising on elegance or feel.Strengthening HONMA’s Presence in IndiaWith the launch of BERES-10 at a competitive price point, HONMA and Touché Golf aim to further strengthen the brand’s presence in India, making world-class Japanese craftsmanship more accessible while preserving the exclusivity and prestige of the BERES name.Speaking on the launch, Radhika Mehta Executive Director and Country Head of Touché Golf said,“BERES-10 represents the very best of HONMA’s heritage and innovation. With a complete lineup spanning 3-Star, 4-Star and 5-Star options for men, along with a dedicated Ladies range, Indian golfers now have access to uncompromising Japanese craftsmanship tailored to their game.”The HONMA BERES-10 range is now available in India across the authorised HONMA retail partners of Touché Golf.About HONMAFounded in 1959, HONMA is one of the world’s most respected golf brands, renowned for luxury, precision engineering, and clubs handcrafted in Japan by master artisans.About Touché GolfTouché Golf is the exclusive official distributor of HONMA in India, dedicated to delivering premium golf equipment and personalised club-fitting experiences through a strong nationwide network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.