AI Is Coming for Spreadsheets, Not Accountants: MYTSV.COM Maps the Real Future of Accounting Jobs in Illinois and Beyond

A dedicated team of financial professionals collaborating on strategic accounting and business solutions in a modern office environment. MYTSV.com

US Accounting Faces AI Shake-Up as MyTSV Highlights Which Jobs Will Vanish—and Which Will Thrive—in Illinois by 2030

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis from MyTSV.com, a video platform helping consumers find trusted local services , reveals a surprising picture of the future of accounting in the age of artificial intelligence: routine tasks will be up to 80% automated, but demand for human accountants in the U.S. and Illinois is still projected to grow through 2034.[1][2][3]Drawing on federal labor data and multiple industry forecasts, the research shows that AI will rapidly eliminate low‑skill data entry and basic bookkeeping roles, while creating strong demand for tech‑savvy CPAs and advisors who can supervise AI systems and translate complex outputs into real‑world decisions for businesses.[1][4][3]"The real disruption isn’t that ‘accountants are going away’—it’s that boring accounting is going away,” said Eugene Kolkevich, CEO of MyTSV.com. “By 2030, AI will be doing most of the repetitive work Illinois accountants hate anyway. The winners will be the professionals who step into higher‑value advisory roles and explain, in plain language and on video, how they use AI to protect and grow clients’ money.”Key Findings: AI Will Rewrite Job Descriptions, Not Wipe Out the ProfessionThe MyTSV analysis highlights several evidence‑based trends shaping accounting between now and 2030:- AI will heavily automate routine tasks.A 2025 15‑year outlook on accounting roles predicts that 2025–2030 will bring the sharpest automation of repetitive work— bookkeepers payroll clerks , and entry‑level accounting staff are “first in line,” as AI handles data entry, reconciliations, compliance checks, and basic reporting.[1]A separate 2025 study estimates that up to 80% of routine accounting tasks could be automated by 2027, pushing human accountants toward higher‑level strategic work.[2]- Yet accounting jobs are still projected to grow.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 5% growth in employment for accountants and auditors from 2024 to 2034, faster than the average for all occupations, with about 124,200 openings per year driven by both growth and retirements.[3]Experts writing in *The CPA Journal* note that BLS expects about 91,000 net new accounting and auditing jobs by 2033, reflecting roles that require collaboration between humans and AI tools.[5]- Illinois remains a strong market.Illinois data compiled by accounting‑education resources show that the state averages around 5,840 accounting job openings per year, combining new positions and replacement needs, with Chicago ranking among the top U.S. metros for accounting employment and salaries.[6]“The numbers are clear: AI will absolutely rewrite job descriptions, but it will not erase the need for accountants—especially in complex areas like tax strategy, audit, and financial planning,” the MyTSV article concludes.[1][5][3]Most at-Risk Roles vs. Future-Proof CareersMyTSV’s research organizes accounting roles into those most exposed to automation and those likely to gain value.Most at risk by 2030 [1][2]:- Data‑entry bookkeepers and clerks whose primary work is coding transactions and reconciling statements.- Basic payroll processors running standard cycles and filings with little advisory input.- Low‑complexity tax preparers who mainly key simple returns into software.Forecasts suggest that entry‑level positions focused on manual input could shrink by roughly 30% by 2030, even as overall accounting employment rises.[2]Poised to grow and command higher pay [1][4][5][6]:- CPAs in advisory, controllership, and CFO roles making judgment calls on structure, risk, and strategy.- Specialists in tax planning, audit analytics, information‑systems auditing, and sustainability reporting, all highlighted as high‑growth niches in Illinois.[6]- “AI accounting specialists” who combine deep accounting knowledge with competence in data analytics and AI tools—a role some researchers expect to become mainstream by 2035.[2]Thomson Reuters’ 2025 survey underscores this shift: “AI and big data” is cited as the fastest‑growing skill for 2025–2030, and 71% of tax professionals believe generative AI should be applied to industry work—but not as a replacement for human judgment.[4]Why Video Matters: Consumers Don’t Just Want an AI-Ready Accountant—They Want a Human They TrustAs firms adopt AI, MyTSV’s research argues that trust and communication become more important, not less. Business owners want to know *who* is using AI on their books and *how*.Recent video‑marketing data show that:- 89% of people say watching a video has convinced them to buy a product or service.[7]- 93% of marketers report a positive ROI from video, and 88% say video helps generate leads and 84% directly tie it to increased sales.[7][8]“These are not just e‑commerce numbers,” said Eugene Kolkevich. “When a small business in Illinois looks for a new accountant or tax partner, they’re not going to be reassured by a one‑line bio and a generic list of services. They want to see and hear the person who will be guiding them through audits, AI‑driven tools, and tax changes.”MyTSV.com: A Video Platform to Find AI-Ready, Human-Centered Accounting ServicesMyTSV.com positions itself as a video‑first discovery platform where consumers can find and compare local service providers—including accounting firms—through short, structured videos instead of faceless listings.On MyTSV, an accounting firm can:- Publish intro videos explaining its expertise in AI‑enabled bookkeeping, payroll, and tax services.- Share educational clips on topics like “How we use AI in our Illinois payroll process” or “What AI can and can’t do in tax planning.”- Host client video testimonials from local businesses describing real outcomes—cash‑flow improvements, audit support, or IRS problem resolution.For consumers, MyTSV aims to make it easier to:- Search for local accountants and tax professionals.- Watch videos to understand each firm’s philosophy, tech stack, and communication style before making contact.- Choose providers not only on price or proximity, but on clarity, transparency, and fit.“As AI spreads, the difference between firms won’t be who has software—that’s becoming universal,” Eugene Kolkevich added. “The real difference will be who can "prove" they understand both the technology and the human side. Video is the simplest way to do that at scale.”About the ResearchThe MyTSV analysis integrates data from:- Mondial Software on the 2025–2030 acceleration of automation in bookkeeping, payroll, and entry‑level accounting.[1]- Accenture‑ and McKinsey‑cited forecasts on potential 80% automation of routine tasks and material time savings for finance professionals by the late 2020s.[2]- Thomson Reuters and Sage on AI as a complementary force that raises the skill bar rather than eliminating the profession.[4][9]- The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, projecting 5% growth and 124,200 annual openings for accountants and auditors from 2024 to 2034.[3]- Illinois‑focused data on salaries, job openings, and growth drivers from Illinois accounting career guides and state workforce reports.[6][10]- Video‑marketing statistics from SundaySky and others showing the outsized impact of video on trust, leads, and conversions.[7][8]The full article, “AI and Accounting Services: Future in USA & Illinois – Payroll, Taxes, Jobs,” is available on the MyTSV blog at:About MyTSV.comMyTSV.com is a video platform that helps consumers find and evaluate local services—from accounting and tax firms to trades and wellness providers—through authentic, business‑owned video channels. Instead of relying solely on text reviews or static profiles, MyTSV lets providers explain who they are and how they work, so consumers can choose with confidence.Citations:[1] The Future of Accounting and Finance Roles in the Age of AI https://mondialsoftware.com/the-future-of-accounting-and-finance-roles-in-the-age-of-ai-a-15-year-outlook/ [2] The Future of Accounting: How Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing https://qualitytaxplus.com/the-future-of-accounting-how-artificial-intelligence-is-revolutionizing-the-accounting-industry-in-2025-and-beyond/ [3] Accountants and Auditors : Occupational Outlook Handbook https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/accountants-and-auditors.htm [4] How will AI affect accounting jobs? - Thomson Reuters https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/blog/how-will-ai-affect-accounting-jobs-tri/ [5] How Artificial Intelligence May Impact the Accounting Profession https://www.cpajournal.com/2025/09/08/how-artificial-intelligence-may-impact-the-accounting-profession/ [6] Illinois Accounting Schools | 2026 CPA Requirements & Careers https://www.accountingedu.org/illinois/ [7] 2025 Video Marketing Statistics That Will Blow Your Mind - SundaySky https://sundaysky.com/blog/2025-video-marketing-statistics/ [8] Video Marketing Statistics for 2025 | Stats to Drive Results https://filmdivision.video/video-marketing-statistics-2025/ [9] Sage reveals five bold predictions for the future of accounting by 2030 https://www.internationalaccountingbulletin.com/features/sage-reveals-five-bold-predictions-for-the-future-of-accounting-by-2030/ [10] [PDF] Illinois Workforce Demand 2025-2030 - IBHE.org https://www.ibhe.org/assets/files/Workforce_data/2025-2030_Top_10_Occupations_In_Demand_Narrative_Report.pdf [11] 1000005417.jpeg https://ppl-ai-file-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/web/direct-files/attachments/images/161381117/6ffd5317-ab1c-4ff6-b2f7-a592cf5de7c1/1000005417.jpeg [12] 1000005420.jpg https://ppl-ai-file-upload.s3.amazonaws.com/web/direct-files/attachments/images/161381117/28ca007c-ab05-4339-aae9-7992a20e0375/1000005420.jpg [13] Top Accounting & Finance Roles Being Reshaped by AI in 2026 https://www.dewintergroup.com/blog/top-accounting-finance-roles-being-reshaped-by-ai-in-2026 [14] Could AI Create More Jobs Than it Eliminates? No ... But There's ... https://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/2026/01/18/could-ai-create-more-jobs-than-it-eliminates-no-but-theres-more-to-it/176452/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.