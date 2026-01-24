Submit Release
MDC announces inclement weather closure at Cape Girardeau Nature Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Due to inclement weather in the region, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be closing the Cape Girardeau Nature Center at 12 p.m. today, Jan. 24.

As a reminder, the nature center is also closed on Sundays and Mondays. MDC anticipates reopening the Cape Girardeau Nature Center during the typical operating hours next week.

Learn more about the Cape Girardeau Nature Center, including the typical hours of operation, at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oUD.

