The Extraordinary Trailblazer Jazz Bassist Christian McBride Joins the Jazz Power Initiative Syncopated Celebration 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed, award-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride joins Jazz Power Initiative (JPI) Syncopated Celebration 2026 as the host of this year’s fundraiser honoring the organization’s 22 years of service. The event will be held at The Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space (2537 Broadway / West 95th Street, Manhattan) on Thursday, May 14th, at 6:00 p.m.McBride, a native of Philadelphia, attended CAPA and Juilliard. He is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning master bassist who followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle, both accomplished musicians. He is currently nominated for three Grammys, including one in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category for his recent release, Without Further Ado Vol. 1. He also received two nominations for collaborations on Windows (Live) and Trilogy 3 (Live) with Chick Corea and Brian Blade.In addition to being one of the most prestigious and prolific musicians in the contemporary jazz scene today, he is also a passionate advocate for music and arts education. He is the Artistic Director at JAZZ HOUSE KiDS and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, and he often supports organizations like Jazz Power that provide important arts and music programs and live concerts for kids and their families living in communities where arts education funding is often lacking.“It’s truly an honor to host the Jazz Power Initiative Syncopated Celebration 2026,” says Christian, the host of NPR’s long-running Jazz Night in America series. “JPI’s commitment to education, community, and the living history of jazz makes this evening especially meaningful, and I’m grateful to be part of a night that celebrates both the music and the people who keep it thriving.”Christian’s magnanimous personality is hard to miss. On stage, he ensures his bandmates are equally appreciated and recognized for their contributions. As a presenter, he introduces audiences to talented new musicians—like saxophonist Nicole Glover, pianist Christian Sands, vibraphonist Warren Wolf, and drummer Ulysses Owens Jr.—and helps them gain recognition.Co-founder, Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz Power Initiative, Dr. Eli Yamin, welcomed Christian McBride’s participation in this year’s all-important Celebration with excitement - “It's always better with bass, and we couldn't be happier to have Christian McBride, our generation's premiere bassist, band leader, educator, and trailblazer, host our Syncopated Celebration 2026! Christian is loved worldwide for the magical combination of top artistry and joy he brings to each performance and appearance. We can't wait to share that magic with him and with YOU!"More than ever, supporting community-based organizations that offer motivational, life-changing arts and music education has become crucial, as various sources of financial support, especially those once provided by the federal government, can no longer be relied upon to sustain these vibrant programs.Over the past 22 years, Jazz Power Initiative has become an inspiring presence, creating opportunities for children and families in Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood and inviting them to be part of something special. Through its enriched jazz arts and performance programs, the organization has touched the lives of nearly 7,000 young people, produced over 225 live music events, and reached an audience of more than 120,000 through both live and virtual means. They hope to continue growing and expanding.Tanya LeMelle, the organization’s Board Vice President and Vice President at TD Bank, the title sponsor of this year's Celebration, said, “Jazz has been the heartbeat of my life — and its greatest lesson is this: it doesn’t just teach children to follow rules, it teaches them how to rise, adapt, and improvise with confidence, preparing them to meet life’s unexpected, syncopated rhythms with courage and creativity.” She added, “The Board of JPI is excited to invite you to be part of that rhythm by supporting the Jazz Power Initiative Syncopated Celebration 2026 — your generosity helps give children in Washington Heights and beyond the chance to find their voice through music.”Discover more about Jazz Power Initiative and its influence, or learn how to get tickets or sponsorships for the Celebration. Visit www.jazzpower.org and take the next step to make a difference.

