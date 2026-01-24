KFSHRC and Servier Saudi Arabia Sign MoU on Rare Diseases

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has inked a memorandum of understanding with Servier Saudi Arabia Trading Company to collaborate on scientific and clinical initiatives related to rare diseases, including glioma which is an area of significant unmet medical need in the region, particularly affecting patients in their 30s and 40s. The partnership will cover research, digital health innovation, medical education, and scientific exchange.Signed at KFSHRC’s headquarters in Riyadh, the MoU sets a framework for joint work in areas of mutual interest. It aims to strengthen specialized knowledge in glioma and related oncology fields in Saudi Arabia, explore opportunities to generate insights from clinical practice, and assess potential digital health innovations, subject to the relevant regulatory requirements for any future initiatives.The collaboration also includes scientific exchange and medical education through conferences, seminars, workshops, and related training activities, alongside initiatives to raise awareness and build capabilities in precision medicine and related genomic testing.The MoU supports the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation under Saudi Vision 2030 by advancing specialized care models and strengthening scientific and research collaboration, including in the field of rare diseases.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.“Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a nonprofit foundation, with a clear commitment to social impact, patient benefit, and long-term sustainability. A global leader in hypertension and venous diseases and a major player in cardiometabolism. Servier’s ambition is to become a leading player in rare cancers through precision medicine and invests nearly 70% of its R&D budget in oncology.

