KFSHRC the celebrates graduation of 379 physicians from fellowship and specialty programs

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the graduation of 379 physicians from Saudi board and fellowship programs across a range of medical and health specialties for 2025, reaffirming its commitment to developing national talent and strengthening the healthcare workforce.The ceremony was held at Princess Haya bint Turki Conference Hall at Alfaisal University in Riyadh, under the patronage of KFSHRC CEO Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh. Fellowship trainees made up the largest group, with 233 graduates, alongside 124 resident physicians and 22 graduates from various clinical diploma programs.The new graduates add strong capacity to the health sector and support the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at building a model healthcare system that prioritizes prevention and enables national professionals to deliver integrated care aligned with global best practice.The graduation also reflects KFSHRC’s role in training highly qualified professionals through an academic ecosystem that offers more than 200 programs across specialized medical fields, many of which are internationally recognized, with some uniquely offered in the region.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

