KFSHRC Expands Nationwide Access to Radiopharmaceuticals Through Air Transport

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has launched an air-transport service for short half-life radiopharmaceuticals, following a successful pilot flight from the hospital’s headquarters in Riyadh to its Jeddah branch. Delivered in coordination with relevant aviation, regulatory, and logistics authorities, the service is designed to ensure the timely and secure delivery of radiopharmaceuticals within the narrow timeframes required for clinical use.The launch follows KFSHRC’s receipt of authorization from the General Authority of Civil Aviation to transport radiopharmaceuticals by air, after meeting international technical and logistics requirements to ensure the highest standards of safety and compliance with local and international regulations.Radiopharmaceuticals are time-critical medical products, with clinical performance directly linked to radioactive decay and physical half-life. Air transport enables reliable nationwide delivery while preserving diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic effectiveness. This initiative also supports a sustainable national model by enabling centralized production and distribution, reducing the need for multiple regional manufacturing facilities.Building on more than 43 years of experience, KFSHRC’s Cyclotron and Radiopharmaceuticals Department has manufactured over 30 radiopharmaceuticals and supplied more than 800,000 patient doses to KFSH&RC and 50 specialized centers across the Kingdom.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.