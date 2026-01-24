Swearing-In Ceremony for Sue Kissinger as District 10 Chief Probation Officer

A swearing-in ceremony for Sue Kissinger as Chief Probation Officer of District 10 (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Kearney, Phelps, Harlan and Franklin Counties) was held on January 22, 2026, at the Adams County Courthouse. Judge Morgan Farquhar administered the oath of office. The ceremony was attended by chief probation officers from around the state, area judges, stakeholders, and state administration.

Hestekind began her duties as Chief Probation Officer on November 1, 2025, following the retirement of former Chief Probation Officer Joe Budnick. She becomes the 70th chief probation officer in Nebraska's history.

Read original media release: Sue Kissinger Named Chief Probation Officer for District 10

Photos:

District Court Judge Morgan Farquhar, 10th Judicial District administers the oath of office to Sue Kissinger.

(back row left to right) Chief Probation Officers Marc Kohmetscher, Darren Duncan, Jeff Jennings, Jeff Curry, Lonnie Folchert, Darren Duncan, State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter. (front row left to right) Carrie Rodriguez, Mary Visek, Sue Kissinger, Patty Lyon, Crystal Hestekind, Tara Sprigler-Price, Bev Hoagland, Melanie Stormer.