Global Celebrations of Basant Panchami 2026: A Harmony of Spiritual Devotion and Selfless Service

AL VISO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami 2026 was celebrated with deep reverence and great fervor by the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi Faith community worldwide. While the heart of the festivities remained at Dayalbagh, the headquarters in Agra, India, significant celebrations were held across North America. Followers gathered in New York, Long Island, Boston, Maryland, Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Florida, Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Arizona, Los Angeles, Calgary, Seattle, Vancouver and Toronto to mark the day with profound reverence and spiritual fervor. The celebrations served as a powerful rededication to the ideal of nishkaam seva—selfless service performed without attachment to results.

Spiritual and Historical Significance

For the Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi community, Basant Panchami is a day of supreme bliss. It marks the historic date of February 15, 1861, when the first Revered Leader of the Faith, Param Purush Puran Dhani Huzur Soamiji Maharaj, opened the doors of satsang to the public, revealing the divine message of salvation.

The day also honors the founding of Dayalbagh. On January 20, 1915, the fifth Revered Leader, Sir Sahabji Maharaj, laid the colony's foundation by planting a mulberry tree, followed by the establishment of the Radhasoami Educational Institute (REI) in 1916. Today, this legacy flourishes through the Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI), a world-renowned university.

The 2026 Celebrations

The 2026 festivities were sanctified by the presence of the Most Revered Waqt/Present Sant Satguru, Prof. Prem Saran Satsangi Sahab. In an act of immense compassion, the Most Revered Satguru visited various sectors of the community, including Saran Ashram Hospital, the Dayalbagh Dairy, and the Holy Samadh at Soami Bagh, infusing the environment with spiritual joy and renewed inspiration.

The daily life at Dayalbagh, governed by the principles of the Bhagavad Gita:

("You have the right to perform your duty, but never to the fruits of your actions. Do not consider yourself the cause of the results of your activities, nor be attached to inaction."), Guided by this sacred principle, action and duty occupy the highest place in the Dayalbagh way of life. Each day begins before dawn with the resonant call of Siren at 3.00 A.M. that awakens the residents, inspiring them to proceed to the agroecological fields of Dayalbagh and to the locations of assigned seva (selfless service). Thus, spiritual discipline and constructive labour blend seamlessly into daily living, setting the tone for the celebration of Basant as both a spiritual and a practical affirmation of selfless living.

Highlights of the Event

Cultural Programs: Children from the "Evolutionary/Re-evolutionary Gender-free Superhumane" scheme (ages 3 weeks to 12 years) performed enchanting cultural presentations, physical training, and self-defense demonstrations.

Community Spirit: The atmosphere resonated with spirited slogans such as “Bravo-Supremal-Octavo” and “Ra Dha Sva Aa Mi” reflecting a unique blend of moral and spiritual development.

Festivities: The celebrations included a Baby Show, Fancy Dress Show, gymnastics, and various sports events involving youth and elders alike.

Eco-Friendly Illumination: In a commitment to environmental consciousness, Dayalbagh and global Satsang colonies were illuminated at night using LED lights powered by solar and renewable energy.

The Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations at Dayalbagh stand as a testament to a lifestyle defined by simplicity, the Fatherhood of God, and the universal brotherhood of man.

Legal Disclaimer:

