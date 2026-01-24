Coleman Technologies Wins Leader in Managed IT Award Following AI Panel at MSP Summit

Darren Coleman, CEO of Coleman Technologies, after receiving the Canada–British Columbia Leader in Managed IT Award at the MSP Summit in Dallas.

Coleman Technologies recognized in Dallas following CEO Darren Coleman’s AI leadership session at the MSP Summit, emphasizing a security-first IT approach.

AI should reduce noise, not replace accountability. When governed correctly, it strengthens decision-making without increasing risk.” — Darren Coleman, CEO, Coleman Technologies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleman Technologies, a British Columbia–based managed IT and cybersecurity firm, has been named Canada – British Columbia Winner of the Leader in Managed IT Awards, presented during the MSP Summit in Dallas.

The recognition followed CEO Darren Coleman’s participation on the MSP Summit AI Panel, where industry leaders examined how artificial intelligence is redefining cybersecurity risk, operational efficiency, and executive accountability within managed IT services.

During the session, Coleman outlined how Coleman Technologies is actively shaping how AI is deployed inside modern IT organizations—moving beyond experimentation to establish practical, governed AI frameworks that deliver measurable value without increasing business risk.

“AI isn’t a future discussion anymore—it’s an operating reality,” said Coleman. “The question isn’t whether to use AI, but how to deploy it responsibly, consistently, and in a way leaders can stand behind.”

Coleman Technologies has integrated AI across core operational workflows, including executive meetings, service delivery, sales enablement, content development, and internal policy creation. Rather than relying on ad-hoc tools, the firm has built structured AI workflows and purpose-built agents designed to standardize output, reduce human error, and improve decision quality at scale.

A central theme of Coleman’s panel discussion was governance as a competitive advantage—positioning AI not as a shortcut, but as an amplification layer that strengthens accountability rather than replacing it.

“The real risk with AI isn’t misuse—it’s misplaced trust,” Coleman explained. “AI should accelerate thinking, not override it. Human review, access control, and clear ownership are non-negotiable.”

This philosophy closely aligns with the Leader in Managed IT Awards, which recognize service providers demonstrating excellence in security posture, operational maturity, and industry leadership. Winners are evaluated through peer benchmarking, performance metrics, and their contribution to advancing best practices across the managed services profession.

By treating AI as an extension of its security-first IT model, Coleman Technologies helps organizations navigate emerging risks tied to automation, data exposure, and regulatory scrutiny—while still capturing the efficiency gains AI makes possible.

“AI doesn’t replace expertise,” Coleman added. “It raises the bar for it. The providers who lead will be the ones who understand where AI belongs, where it doesn’t, and how to control it.”

The award reinforces Coleman Technologies’ role as a strategic partner to professional service firms seeking resilient, well-governed IT environments built for today’s threat landscape and tomorrow’s technology shifts.

ABOUT COLEMAN TECHNOLOGIES

Coleman Technologies is a British Columbia–based managed IT and cybersecurity firm specializing in security-first, risk-focused IT services for professional service organizations.

