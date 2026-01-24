WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Including Murderers, MS-13 Gang Members, and Rapists

See the criminal monsters ICE is removing from your community at wow.dhs.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested across the country yesterday, including violent criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder, rape, and armed robbery.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, MS-13 gang members, and rapists,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These are the type of thugs we are getting off the streets and out of country every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Americans can see for themselves what criminals have been removed from their community at WOW.DHS.Gov.”

Worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday include:

Evis Peguero-Cotarelo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted for first-degree murder with a deadly weapon/attempt in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Ai Trinh, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted for murder in Multnomah County, Oregon.

Gustavo Alberto Miranda-Castro, a criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member from El Salvador convicted for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place in Los Angeles, California.

Hector Horacio Perez-Valdivia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for rape of spouse by force, inflict corporal injury; spouse/cohab in Orange, California.

Omar Johnson, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica convicted for two counts of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting in Boston, Massachusetts.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

# # #