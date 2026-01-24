DHS Highlights More Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Drug Traffickers Arrested Yesterday in Minnesota

View the worst of the worst arrests in Minnesota at wow.dhs.gov/Minnesota

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlights more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested in Minnesota yesterday during Operation Metro Surge, including convicted pedophiles, sexual predators, and drug traffickers.

“DHS law enforcement continues to remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the streets of Minnesota. Just yesterday they arrested pedophiles, sexual predators, and drug traffickers in Minnesota,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Many of these public safety threats were released from Minnesota jails. We are calling on Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to honor the more than 1,360 detainers of the illegal aliens in Minnesota jails. Despite horrific smears and violent assaults against them, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Metro Surge yesterday include:

Jose Eliborio Ocampo-Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for criminal sexual conduct-victim under the age of 16.

Rudy Alexander Pineda-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for criminal sexual conduct.

Gerardo Sanchez-Acuna, a criminal illegal alien convicted for drug trafficking.

Jeffrey Alexander Roman-Rabanales, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for assault, domestic assault, and damage to property.

Salvador Salazar-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for domestic assault and inflict corporal injury on spouse.

Ayro Ariel Mimbrera-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with an outstanding federal arrest warrant for amphetamine sale, convicted for theft and driving while intoxicated.

Maria Fernanda Velasco-Hurtado, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted for theft.

Lleymi Sanchez-Valenzuela, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for theft.

