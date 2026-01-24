ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Accused of Killing 19- and 20-Year-Old Couple in DWI Crash in North Carolina

DHS fights for justice for these two innocent Americans whose lives were taken by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Juan Alvarado-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico accused of killing 20-year-old Fletcher Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Provenza in Rowan County, North Carolina on January 16.

20-year-old Fletcher Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Provenza

According to local reports, Alvarado-Aguilar is facing charges for death by vehicle and driving while impaired (DWI) for allegedly crossing a double yellow line while driving and colliding with Harris and Provenza. On January 17, ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Rowan County Jail on Alvarado-Aguilar, requesting the jail notify ICE prior to releasing him into the community, so our officers can arrest this illegal alien before he is released onto our roads to kill more innocent Americans.

“Fletcher and Skylar had their whole lives ahead of them. They would still be with us today if not for Juan Alvarado-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who chose to recklessly drive drunk on our roads,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Under President Trump, dangerous foreign criminals with no right to be in the U.S. are being arrested and removed daily. ICE has lodged an arrest detainer with the Rowan County Jail to ensure this criminal is not allowed back into our communities and is removed from the U.S. once and for all.”

He entered the United States on a temporary work visa in March 2020 and failed to depart when his visa expired. He has been placed in removal proceedings.

The Trump administration is once again putting Americans first and standing up for law and order by reinstating the VOICE office at ICE. The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration. Victims and family members of victims of crime may receive support by calling: 1-855-48-VOICE (1-855-488-6423).

# # #