United One (Group) America, Inc Wins Two TWICE Picks Awards and One TechRadar Pro Picks Award at CES 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United One (Group) America, Inc today announced that its wellness technology brand UOG (United One Group) Healthcare earned three major editorial awards at CES2026, including two (2) TWICE Picks Awards and one (1) TechRadar Pro Picks Award. These honors recognize UOG’s wearable wellness solutions powered by its proprietary Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology & Nano Silver Technology , designed to support non-invasive daily recovery, circulation support, and all-day comfort.At CES 2026, UOG received:• Two TWICE Picks Awards for the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band and UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support Socks• One TechRadar Pro Picks Award for the UOG 5-in-All Wellness BandThese awards are editorial selections, not paid endorsements, reinforcing UOG’s credibility and growing trust among consumers and professionals.UOG’s recognition at CES 2026 reflects growing consumer demand for wellness solutions that are easy to use, non-invasive, and suitable for everyday routines. As more people seek alternatives that support recovery, circulation, and comfort without relying on electronics or medication, UOG’s technology-driven wearable approach continues to gain attention.Industry Recognition at CES 2026The TWICE Picks Awards are selected by editors of TWICE, a leading U.S. consumer electronics and retail industry publication, recognizing products that demonstrate market readiness, performance, and practical consumer value. The TechRadar Pro Picks Awards are selected by editors of TechRadar Pro, honoring products that deliver meaningful innovation, usability, and real-world impact.UOG’s wins demonstrate that wearable wellness products can earn the same level of industry recognition typically reserved for high-tech devices, reinforcing the value of UOG’s advanced material-based approach. Rather than focusing on batteries, apps, or electronics, UOG’s platform emphasizes proprietary wellness textiles and ergonomic wearable engineering designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life.What Is Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology & Nano Silver Technology?United One Group Healthcare presents this wellness innovation designed to support improved blood circulation, immunity support, and muscle quality—without surgery or traditional prescription drugs.Advanced Black Diamond Carbon Technology utilizes specialized carbon particles designed to stimulate blood flow and support circulation. This proprietary material is integrated into performance textiles to deliver breathable, resilient, and comfortable wearable support.Nano Silver Technology uses nano-sized pure silver particles known for antimicrobial and skin-supporting properties, helping combat odor-causing bacteria and support a fresher feel during daily wear—especially for users who wear products for extended periods during work, travel, or physical activity.Together, this fusion technology helps deliver daily wellness support through consistent contact with the body, offering a wearable solution that fits naturally into everyday habits.Key benefits include:• Enhanced Blood Circulation• Muscle Recovery & Energy Boost• Safe & Natural Health Support• Stress Relief & Comfort• Anti-Odor & Hygiene SupportMore information: https://uohealthcare.com/black-diamond-carbon-technology/ Why Wearable Wellness Matters in Everyday LifeModern lifestyles often involve long hours of sitting, extended screen time, high stress levels, and limited recovery time. Many people experience daily discomfort such as fatigue, swelling, stiffness, poor sleep quality, or circulation-related issues—especially those who spend long hours commuting, working at desks, standing on hard surfaces, or traveling frequently.UOG’s wearable wellness products are designed to support:• Better daily comfort and mobility• Reduced fatigue and stiffness• Improved circulation support during sedentary or high-demand routines• Recovery support for athletes and active individuals• Non-invasive wellness support for seniors and individuals with chronic discomfortUOG’s mission is to provide accessible solutions that can be used consistently—because wellness improvements are often achieved through daily habits rather than one-time interventions.Featured Award-Winning Products1) UOG 5-in-All Wellness BandTWICE Picks Awards Winner & TechRadar Pro Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026The UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band was recognized for its real-world practicality, comfort, and versatility as a non-invasive wearable wellness solution. It is a soft, flexible, one-size band designed to promote deep rest and daily recovery support—without electronics or medication.The band is designed to help:• Promote deeper sleep and relaxation• Relieve headaches and reduce cranial tension• Support neck and shoulder relaxation• Activate the parasympathetic nervous system to ease stress and support circulationUnlike many modern wellness tools that require charging, tracking, or active user input, the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Band supports a “wear-and-feel” approach. It is designed for users who want simple comfort support during high-stress routines, late-night work, travel, or daily recovery.Common everyday use scenarios include:• Wearing at night to support deeper rest and relaxation• Wearing during long flights to support comfort and reduce fatigue• Wearing after screen-heavy workdays to ease tension and promote calm• Wearing during recovery periods after exercise or demanding schedules→ Ideal for: individuals with insomnia, migraines, eye fatigue, frequent travelers, and stressed professionals.2) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support SocksTWICE Picks Awards Winner – CES 2026These wellness socks were recognized for addressing everyday foot discomfort and circulation needs through ergonomic support and advanced materials. Designed to relieve plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, swelling, and chronic foot fatigue, they support comfort during extended standing, walking, or daily wear.Key design highlights include:• Three-zone arch support system for stability and balance• Targeted cushioning to reduce impact and pressure concentration• Comfort support for numbness and circulation concerns• Breathable wearable design suitable for long wear• A supportive fit engineered for both comfort and daily usabilityFoot discomfort affects millions of people and can significantly reduce mobility, energy, and overall quality of life. UOG’s award-winning socks focus on comfort support, circulation support, and ergonomic design—making them suitable for users who spend long hours on their feet or who experience chronic foot fatigue.Common everyday use scenarios include:• Wearing during work shifts that require long standing or walking• Wearing during travel days for comfort support• Wearing at home for gentle recovery and comfort• Wearing during daily routines for consistent circulation support→ Ideal for: individuals with foot pain, neuropathy, diabetes, or circulation issues.Expanded UOG Wellness SolutionsBuilding on its CES 2026 recognition, UOG also showcased an expanded lineup of wearable wellness solutions designed to support circulation, comfort, and non-invasive daily recovery for modern lifestyles. This portfolio reflects UOG’s mission to deliver practical wellness solutions that can be used at home, at work, during travel, and throughout everyday routines.UOG’s expanded product lineup also demonstrates the versatility of its proprietary wellness materials—applied across multiple body areas to support recovery, comfort, and performance needs for diverse user groups.3) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Performance Sports SocksDesigned to enhance circulation, reduce fatigue, and support daily recovery. Nanotech-enhanced compression zones, arch stabilization, impact-absorbing cushioning, and moisture-wicking ventilation help support stability, balance, and comfort for both active and everyday users.These socks are designed not only for sports performance, but also for users who need comfort support in physically demanding work environments. Many workers—such as warehouse employees, retail staff, healthcare professionals, and service workers—experience leg fatigue, soreness, and swelling due to long hours on their feet. UOG’s Performance Sports Socks support comfort and recovery through advanced ergonomic and material design.Key performance and comfort features include:• Compression-inspired support zones for circulation support• Stabilizing arch structure for improved balance and posture• Impact-absorbing cushioning to reduce foot fatigue• Moisture management and ventilation for breathable wear• Anti-odor support through Nano Silver Technology integration→ Ideal for: athletes, runners, workers on their feet, and individuals seeking non-invasive daily recovery.4) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Knee SleevesEngineered to stabilize joints, reduce discomfort, and support natural recovery. UOG’s Advanced Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver Technology helps promote circulation and comfort around the knee area, while 3D anatomical compression supports alignment and mobility without restricting movement.Knee discomfort is common among athletes, active individuals, and seniors. Whether caused by overuse, long walks, repetitive movement, or everyday wear and tear, knee discomfort can limit mobility and confidence. UOG’s knee sleeves are designed for comfort support and stability—without bulky rigidity or restricted movement.Key design highlights include:• Ergonomic 3D anatomical fit for supportive comfort• Compression-inspired structure for stability and reduced fatigue• Circulation support for recovery-focused daily wear• Flexible support that allows natural movement and mobility• Suitable for active use, workouts, and everyday routinesCommon use scenarios include:• Wearing during workouts for joint support and stability• Wearing during walking, hiking, or long standing periods• Wearing during recovery routines for comfort and circulation support• Wearing for daily mobility support among seniors→ Ideal for: athletes, seniors, and individuals experiencing knee discomfort, stiffness, or swelling.5) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Arm SleevesDesigned to support strength, flexibility, proprioception, and endurance. The ergonomic compression structure helps enhance microcirculation, reduce arm and elbow fatigue, and support tendon comfort—making it suitable for both performance use and daily work routines.Arm fatigue and elbow discomfort can occur not only in sports, but also in everyday work environments. Individuals who type for long hours, lift repeatedly, perform manual labor, or engage in repetitive movement often experience soreness or fatigue in the arms and elbows. UOG’s arm sleeves are designed to support comfort and endurance through ergonomic compression and advanced wellness textiles.Key design highlights include:• Support for microcirculation and comfort during activity• Reduced fatigue support for repetitive movement routines• Ergonomic compression-inspired fit for flexibility and stability• Breathable wearability for long wear during work or training• Nano Silver Technology integration for hygiene and freshness→ Ideal for: athletes, weightlifters, office workers, and individuals experiencing arm fatigue.6) UOG 5-in-All Wellness Seat PadDesigned for people who sit for extended hours at work, at home, or while traveling, the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Seat Pad provides pressure relief and everyday seated comfort through ergonomic structure and advanced wellness materials.Sitting for long periods is increasingly recognized as a major lifestyle factor affecting daily wellness. Prolonged sitting can contribute to discomfort, fatigue, pressure buildup, and posture-related strain. The UOG 5-in-All Wellness Seat Pad is designed to help improve daily sitting comfort by redistributing body weight and reducing concentrated pressure around the hip and tailbone area.Key comfort and wellness support features include:• Circulation Support – helps reduce numbness and discomfort associated with prolonged sitting• Pressure Relief & Tailbone Support – supports hip and coccyx comfort for daily seated use• Lower Back Comfort – designed to ease strain and support posture alignment• Posture Support – encourages a more balanced seated position during long sitting sessions• All-Day Versatility – ideal for office chairs, home seating, commuting, and long-distance travel• Lightweight & Durable Design – easy to carry and use across multiple environmentsThe seat pad is designed to be a practical daily wellness tool for modern lifestyles—whether used at a desk, in a car, on a plane, or during long meetings. It supports comfort without complicated setup, making it an easy upgrade for individuals seeking better daily posture and seated comfort.→ Ideal for: office workers, drivers, frequent travelers, seniors, and anyone who sits for long periods and wants improved daily comfort and posture support.Real-World Use Cases: Wellness Support for Work, Travel, and RecoveryUOG’s CES 2026 showcase highlighted that wellness solutions are most effective when they fit seamlessly into everyday routines. Many consumers experience discomfort not only during workouts, but also through modern lifestyle habits such as extended sitting, long commutes, frequent air travel, and screen-heavy workdays. UOG’s wearable wellness lineup is designed to support recovery and comfort across these real-world conditions—without requiring complicated setup, charging, or digital tracking.For office professionals and remote workers, prolonged sitting and posture strain can lead to lower back discomfort, leg fatigue, and reduced circulation. Products such as the UOG 5-in-All Wellness Seat Pad, Knee Sleeves, and Arm Sleeves are designed to support better comfort during extended work sessions, helping users stay more comfortable throughout the day.For frequent travelers, long flights and car rides often contribute to swelling, stiffness, and overall fatigue. UOG’s socks and wearable supports provide convenient circulation support and pressure relief during travel, helping users feel more refreshed upon arrival.For athletes and active individuals, UOG’s Performance Sports Socks, Knee Sleeves, and Arm Sleeves are engineered to support endurance, stability, and recovery after training. By combining ergonomic compression structures with Advanced Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver Technology, these wearables offer a practical daily recovery option that can be used before activity, during movement, or after workouts.For seniors and individuals seeking non-invasive wellness support, UOG products offer an accessible approach to comfort and circulation support without medication or invasive procedures. UOG’s wearables are designed to be easy to wear, breathable, and suitable for long-term daily use.UOG’s goal is to expand wellness beyond “special occasions” and into everyday life—supporting people who want better sleep, less fatigue, improved comfort, and more consistent recovery through wearable solutions that are simple, safe, and effective.Commitment to Quality and Everyday WearabilityUOG’s product development philosophy emphasizes that wellness solutions must be comfortable, wearable, and practical enough to be used consistently. The company’s wearable lineup is built to support daily use—meaning products are designed with breathable materials, ergonomic structure, and flexible fit for everyday lifestyles.UOG’s wearable wellness products are created to support:• Consistent daily comfort without bulky devices• Natural wellness support without invasive procedures• Wearable recovery support for both active and sedentary users• A wellness routine that fits into real life—work, travel, and homeA Vision for the FutureUOG’s mission is to redefine modern wellness by merging advanced technology with accessible, non-invasive solutions. Building on its CES 2026 recognition, United One (Group) America, Inc will continue expanding UOG’s wellness platform to deliver next-generation recovery solutions worldwide.As UOG continues to innovate, the company remains focused on developing wearable wellness solutions that meet the needs of everyday users, including professionals, athletes, seniors, and individuals seeking simple and effective daily recovery support.For more information, visit www.uoghealthcare.com SOURCE: United One (Group) America, IncMedia Contact:David Kim, V.PUnited One (Group) America, IncEmail: contact@uohealthcare.comWebsite: https://uohealthcare.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UOhealthcare Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uo_healthcare/

