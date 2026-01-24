MEGALODOME GOLF Propels the Future of Sports with $50 Million Investment Fund for Revolutionary Project in Oswego, Il

MEGALODOME GOLF Dome 1

We are building the first indoor golf course in the world

We aren’t just building domes; we are creating a new way to experience golf,” — MEGALODOME GOLF Management Team

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEGALODOME GOLF, the pioneer in next-generation indoor golf experiences, is proud to announce a historic milestone in its development: the launch of a $50 million investment fund dedicated to the realization of its world-class flagship complex in Oswego, Illinois.

Established in close collaboration with renowned capital-raising expert Brad Blazar and his platform Capital Connections (www.bradblazar.com) and his legal team, this fund marks the official kick-off of a project set to redefine industry standards. This strategic partnership ensures a solid and attractive structure for accredited investors looking to partner with a world first.

An Architectural and Sporting Revolution Located in Oswego, this visionary project is unlike anything in existence today. The site will house the world’s first true indoor golf course, allowing for immersive play 365 days a year, regardless of weather conditions.

The complex will feature:

• Four colossal domes ( the largest in North America) covering a 9-hole executive golf course (Par 30).

• Total immersion recreating the atmosphere and design of prestigious courses in Scottsdale, Arizona, featuring real sand, water hazards, and desert vegetation.

• A state-of-the-art practice facility including a 275-yard driving range allowing for real ball flight visualization, and a premium Clubhouse.

A Unique Opportunity for Investors With the opening of this $50M fund, MEGALODOME GOLF invites accredited investors to become pioneers in a brand-new market segment. By transforming a seasonal activity into a year-round sport in a controlled environment, the project meets the growing demand for high-end, innovative leisure experiences.

“We aren’t just building domes; we are creating a new way to experience golf,” says the MEGALODOME GOLF management team. “Through Brad Blazar's expertise, we are offering an exceptional opportunity to participate in the birth of the first full-scale indoor golf course in history.”

Interested investors are invited to join this unprecedented journey and help build what will become the global icon of indoor golf.

About MEGALODOME GOLF, MEGALODOME GOLF (www.megalodomegolf.com) specializes in the development of massive indoor sports complexes. Its mission is to provide an authentic, premium golf experience, free from weather constraints, by combining cutting-edge engineering with immersive landscape design.

