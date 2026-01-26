The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast Launches to Inspire Women Golfers Worldwide

Designed to inspire, connect, and empower women golfers who embrace the game as a lifestyle. Explore the world one fairway at a time

Born from a deep passion for adventure and an unwavering love for golf

The Traveling Golf Diva began with a tee time and a suitcase full of dreams” — Doris Muscarella

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast Launches to Inspire Women Golfers WorldwideHosted by Founder Doris Muscarella, the Podcast Blends Golf, Travel , Style, and EmpowermentThe Traveling Golf Diva proudly announces the launch of The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast, a new audio platform hosted by founder Doris Muscarella, created to inspire, connect, and empower women golfers who embrace the game as a lifestyle . Born from a deep passion for adventure and an unwavering love for golf, The Traveling Golf Diva was created when Muscarella—an avid traveler and dedicated golfer—recognized a gap in the women’s golf space. While the game was growing, there were limited resources for celebrating women who wanted to explore the world one fairway at a time. Inspired to bridge that gap, she launched a brand where travel, style, and golf intersect, permitting women to experience the game on their own terms.“The Traveling Golf Diva began with a tee time and a suitcase full of dreams,” said Muscarella. “Golf is more than a sport—it’s a gateway to confidence, connection, and unforgettable experiences.”From breathtaking courses in global destinations to conversations about golf fashion, lifestyle, and business, The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast brings together industry leaders, course experts, entrepreneurs, and passionate golfers. Each episode highlights the stories, insights, and inspiration that define modern women in golf.Today, The Traveling Golf Diva has grown into a thriving community of Divas and Gents, offering expert travel insights, practical golf tips, and chic style inspiration for women of every skill level. The podcast serves as the brand’s audio extension—deepening connection, storytelling, and reach.MISSION & VISIONThe mission of The Traveling Golf Diva is to inspire women golfers to explore the world, elevate their game, and express their personal style both on and off the course. Through engaging content, trusted insights, and authentic storytelling, the brand aims to make golf accessible, enjoyable, and empowering. Its vision is to build a global, supportive community where women feel confident, connected, and celebrated.EMPOWERING WOMEN GOLFERS & ENGAGING SPONSORSMore than a resource, The Traveling Golf Diva is a movement. The podcast offers sponsors and industry partners meaningful opportunities to connect with a highly engaged audience of golf, travel, and lifestyle enthusiasts who value authenticity, quality, and inspiration. Through podcast episodes, digital features, newsletters, and social media, partners gain access to a trusted voice within the women’s golf and travel community.The Traveling Golf Diva Podcast is now available on major podcast platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.