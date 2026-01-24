Mighton Construction Limited Receives 2026 Canadian Choice Award for General Contractors in Wasaga Beach

Mighton Construction Limited 2026 General Contractor of the Year - Wasaga Beach

Local custom home builder and renovation specialist recognized for excellence in craftsmanship and community reputation across South Georgian Bay.

WASAGA BEACH, ON, CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighton Construction Limited, a premier custom home builder and renovation specialist serving South Georgian Bay, has been named the 2026 Canadian Choice Award winner in the General Contractors category for Wasaga Beach. This prestigious accolade follows the company's 2025 Trades Business of the Year award from the Wasaga Beach Chamber of Commerce, further establishing its reputation as a leader in high-quality residential construction.

The Canadian Choice Award is a consumer-driven recognition that identifies small and medium-sized businesses that excel in service quality, community reputation, and industry credibility. Winners are selected through a rigorous independent evaluation process, including customer nominations and business performance analysis.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the Canadian Choice Award," said Adam Mighton, CPA, CGA, BBA, Chief Operating Officer at Mighton Construction Limited and Vice President of the Wasaga & District Builders and Contractor's Association. "Our team is deeply rooted in the Wasaga Beach and Simcoe County communities. This award is a testament to our 'Building our reputation, one project at a time' philosophy. Whether we are constructing a luxury waterfront cottage or performing a premium kitchen renovation, our focus remains on transparent communication and uncompromising craftsmanship."

With roots in Simcoe County construction dating back to the 1960s and modern expertise in luxury custom homes, Mighton Construction has become a trusted partner for homeowners in Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Clearview, Tiny Township, and The Blue Mountains. The firm is uniquely recognised for its owner-operator approach, intentionally limiting the number of projects accepted each year to ensure direct owner involvement and meticulous quality control on every site.

Comprehensive Construction Services Across Georgian Bay

The Wasaga Beach-based general contractor specialises in a wide range of sophisticated building solutions, including:

- Luxury Custom Home Building: From concept to keys, focusing on energy-efficient designs and northern climate performance tailored to the Georgian Bay region.

- Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Construction: Pioneering energy-efficient foundations and structures designed for superior durability and performance in harsh Canadian climates.

- Premium Renovations: Expert kitchen and bathroom transformations, basement finishing, and whole-home remodels throughout Simcoe County.

- Home Additions: Strategic expansions including sunrooms, guest suites, and second-storey additions for growing families.

- Accessible Construction: Creating inclusive, functional living spaces designed for families with diverse mobility needs.

- Waterfront and Cottage Construction: Specialised expertise in building luxury waterfront homes and seasonal properties on Georgian Bay.

"This recognition belongs to our entire crew and the clients who trust us with their most significant investments," added Mighton. "As a family-oriented business with heritage in Simcoe County, we take pride in treating every home as if it were our own. Our transparent time-and-materials contracting approach ensures clients understand exactly where their investment goes."

Looking Ahead to 2026

Mighton Construction continues to accept select custom home and renovation projects throughout the Georgian Bay region for 2026, maintaining its commitment to personalised service and direct owner involvement on every build. The company's dedication to quality craftsmanship and community engagement has made it a cornerstone of residential construction excellence in Wasaga Beach and surrounding areas.

About Mighton Construction Limited

Mighton Construction Limited is a full-service general contractor based in Wasaga Beach, Ontario, serving Simcoe County and the South Georgian Bay region. Specialising in custom residential construction, luxury renovations, and ICF building solutions, the firm is known for its collaborative design-build process, transparent project management, and commitment to local building excellence. For more information on their award-winning portfolio, visit mightonconstruction.com.

About the Canadian Choice Award

The Canadian Choice Award celebrates the "best of the best" in local business across Canada. By leveraging consumer feedback and reputation metrics, the award helps residents identify the most reliable and high-performing service providers in their region.

Legal Disclaimer:

