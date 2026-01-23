FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 54 New Measles Cases in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 700, Additional School and Public Exposure

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 54 new cases of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 700.

There are currently 485 people in quarantine and 10 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 14.

Based on the new cases, DPH has identified public exposures at the following schools: Cooley Springs Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Cannons Elementary (8 students in quarantine), Abner Creek Middle (students in quarantine to be determined), Mayo Elementary (students in quarantine to be determined) and Sugar Ridge Elementary (students in quarantine to be determined).

Additionally, students remain in quarantine from the following schools: Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary (59 students in quarantine), Campobello Gramling School (46 students in quarantine), Libertas Academy (28 students in quarantine), Crestview Elementary (22 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs Elementary (21 students in quarantine), Starr Elementary (17 students in quarantine), Fairforest Elementary (13 students in quarantine), Berry Shoals Elementary (13 students in quarantine), Rainbow Lake Middle (12 students in quarantine), Global Academy (11 students in quarantine), Boiling Springs High School (11 students in quarantine), Landrum High School (6 students in quarantine), Oakland Elementary (6 students in quarantine), Mabry Middle School (6 students in quarantine) and Chapman High School (fewer than 5 students in quarantine).

DPH has identified additional locations that individuals visited while infectious with measles. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure to others at the following locations:

Anytime Fitness at 3621 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 6:10 to 10:10 p.m.

United States Post Office at 504 Pennsylvania Avenue, Greer, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Goodwill at 1333 W. Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer, S.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 from 10:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Aldi at 1560 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, S.C. on Saturday, Jan. 17 from 4 to 6:45 p.m.

DPH is not aware of any risk for measles exposure at these locations beyond the periods of time given.

People who were exposed at Anytime Fitness, the United States Post Office, or Goodwill, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 3. Those exposed at Aldi should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 7. Measles symptoms to watch for typically begin 7-12 days (but up to 21 days) after exposure, and include cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone who may have been exposed and develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, should immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so the provider can tell you what to do next. Arrangements like the use of masks or isolating you from others in waiting areas to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure may be necessary. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

Complications are not reportable to DPH, but we have learned that 12 people, including both adults and children, have required hospitalization for complications of the disease since the beginning of the outbreak. Additional cases required medical care for measles but were not hospitalized. To protect privacy, DPH does not provide protected health information or any information that could identify persons. This week, DPH launched a new Measles Dashboard with additional data related to the outbreak. The dashboard will be updated each week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 700 cases:

Under 5: 176

5-17: 448

18+: 61

Unknown: 15

Vaccination status:

614 unvaccinated, 13 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 18 vaccinated, and 55 unknown.

###