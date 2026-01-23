DPH's Medical Equipment Power Shelter Triage Line Now Available 24/7

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has opened its Triage Line for residents to call to determine their eligibility for Medical Equipment Power Shelters (MEPS) during an emergency in light of the winter storm expected to impact the state this weekend and cause extended power outages into the following week. The number is 1-833-351-9990 and will be open for calls 24 hours a day beginning at noon today, Jan. 23, until further notice.

A Medical Equipment Power Shelter is an emergency shelter with limited support for people who require backup power for medical reasons. These are individuals who live at home and have a health condition that requires backup power for medical devices, refrigeration of medication, or specialized/hospital beds.

Individuals in these shelters should bring a responsible adult companion with them. DPH does not provide health care services in these shelters.

South Carolina has two types of shelters during an emergency: Medical Equipment Power Shelters and General Population Shelters. General Population Shelters are managed through coordination between the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), SCEMD and local governments. DPH oversees Medical Equipment Power Shelters.

To find an open general population shelter near you, check the American Red Cross Shelter Locator.

If you are a person who requires uninterrupted power for medical devices, refrigeration of medication, or specialized/hospital beds, please call the Triage Line at 1-833-351-9990 to determine MEPS eligibility. Eligible individuals will be expected to bring items needed for daily living to a designated MEPS.

Medical Equipment Power Shelters do not have a way to shelter non-service animals or pets. Sheltering arrangements for pets, emotional support or therapy animals should be made before the emergency.

