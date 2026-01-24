DPH Authorizes One-Time Early Refill of Schedule III-V Prescriptions Due to Winter Storm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 24, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to the potential for extended power outages as a result of the winter storm that will impact South Carolina over the weekend and into next week, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) has authorized a one-time early refill of Schedule III-V prescriptions for valid refills that are due through Jan. 30, 2026.

Dispensers shall pull all original controlled substances prescriptions and document the early refill information in detail, including, but not limited to, date, time, reason for early refill, and pharmacist signature.

“We are taking this action due to the potential for interruptions of services and to reduce possible danger to individuals traveling following the storm,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim director of DPH.

Authority for this action is pursuant to S.C. Code Section 25-1-440 and Executive Order No. 2026-02, issued Jan. 21, 2026. In accordance with Section 25-1-440(a)(3), Governor McMaster has further ordered that a state agency, through its director, waive or suspend provisions of existing regulations prescribing procedures for conduct of state business if strict compliance with the provisions thereof would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.

Compliance with this authorization supersedes any conflicting requirement of Regulation 60-4.

