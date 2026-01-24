Sailors Songbook Drop ‘Catastrophe’ — A Genre-Bending First Look at Halfway to the Bottom

Southern California outfit Sailor's Songbook unites punk-ska with alt-country grit on their Cameron Webb–produced EP Halfway to the Bottom, March 1, 2026.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sailors Songbook Announce New Single “ Catastrophe ” and Upcoming EP Halfway to the Bottom out March 1, 2026Sailors Songbook hail from Southern California featuring former members of Knock-Out, The Skeletones, The English Beat, The B Sharps, and more. The band has been known to clash genres from their Punk & Ska roots while mixing in elements of Country, Alternative, and more.“Halfway to the Bottom” was produced by Grammy Award winning producer Cameron Webb (Social Distortion, Alkaline Trio, Motörhead), whose raw, hard-hitting approach helped sharpen and elevate the band’s sound.In support of the release, Sailors Songbook will be performing at the OC Supershow in Irvine on March 14, 2026, alongside The Aquabats, Story of the Year, Lit, Fenix TX, Mest, Tunnel Vision, 84 Days, and more.“Catastrophe” is available now on all streaming platforms.Sailors SongbookHalfway to the Bottom out March 1, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.