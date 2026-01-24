From Rails to Skies: How SkyDrive’s Uniquely Japanese Perspective is Redefining Global eVTOL Integration by 2028

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyDrive, an eVTOL startup, aims to establish air mobility as an everyday mode of transport in 2028, employing a distinctively Japanese strategic approach.SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading Japanese eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer, is pleased to announce the release of an exclusive company profile and interview with CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa. As the reality of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)/eVTOL approaches a global launch by 2028, this Japanese startup is poised to enter the worldwide market with a strategic, uniquely Japanese approach.CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa emphasizes that SkyDrive’s intentional optimization for urban settings positions the company distinctly within the "compact eVTOL" segment."Our greatest advantage lies in our compact design," states Fukuzawa. "By prioritizing a smaller footprint, we significantly increase the potential number of vertiports, enabling rooftop landings in dense urban areas. This efficiency also contributes to lower development costs, which will accelerate our path toward commercial launch."About SkyDrive:SkyDrive is a Japanese eVTOL company aiming “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. The company successfully showcased the eVTOL "SKYDRIVE", the company’s first eVTOL product, with demonstration flights spanning one month at the Osaka Expo, witnessed by thousands of visitors. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive has been working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to obtain certification for “SKYDRIVE”, and aims to launch the service in 2028. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur. For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

