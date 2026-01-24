From Rails to Skies: How SkyDrive’s Uniquely Japanese Perspective is Redefining Global eVTOL Integration by 2028

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyDrive, an eVTOL startup, aims to establish air mobility as an everyday mode of transport in 2028, employing a distinctively Japanese strategic approach.

SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading Japanese eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) manufacturer, is pleased to announce the release of an exclusive company profile and interview with CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa. As the reality of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)/eVTOL approaches a global launch by 2028, this Japanese startup is poised to enter the worldwide market with a strategic, uniquely Japanese approach.

CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa emphasizes that SkyDrive’s intentional optimization for urban settings positions the company distinctly within the "compact eVTOL" segment.

"Our greatest advantage lies in our compact design," states Fukuzawa. "By prioritizing a smaller footprint, we significantly increase the potential number of vertiports, enabling rooftop landings in dense urban areas. This efficiency also contributes to lower development costs, which will accelerate our path toward commercial launch."

The full interview is available for viewing now on CBS.com.


About SkyDrive:

SkyDrive is a Japanese eVTOL company aiming “to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. The company successfully showcased the eVTOL "SKYDRIVE", the company’s first eVTOL product, with demonstration flights spanning one month at the Osaka Expo, witnessed by thousands of visitors. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive has been working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to obtain certification for “SKYDRIVE”, and aims to launch the service in 2028. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur. For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/

Claudia Gahan
Acumen Media
+44 20 3553 3664
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Rails to Skies: How SkyDrive’s Uniquely Japanese Perspective is Redefining Global eVTOL Integration by 2028

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Claudia Gahan
Acumen Media
+44 20 3553 3664
Company/Organization
Acumen Media
67 Saffron Hill
London, EC1N 8QX
United Kingdom
+44 20 3553 3664
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Using cutting-edge technology and striking narratives, Acumen Media develops thought provoking films that enable viewers to understand industry challenges and trends. Through our stories, we help to elevate innovation, societal development, and progress industry and society worldwide.

Get In Touch

More From This Author
From Rails to Skies: How SkyDrive’s Uniquely Japanese Perspective is Redefining Global eVTOL Integration by 2028
Al Madinah Shares Innovation-Led Urban Development Insights in Davos Interview Hosted on CBS News
Magirus Advances Its Transformation to Strengthen Modern Emergency Response
View All Stories From This Author