Magirus Advances Its Transformation to Strengthen Modern Emergency Response

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global crises, increasingly frequent extreme weather events and the growing complexity of emergency scenarios are placing ever greater demands on fire services as well as rescue and relief organisations worldwide. Modern emergency response today requires reliable systems, stable processes and partners that assume responsibility - over the long term and without compromise when it comes to operational readiness. Against this backdrop, Magirus GmbH continues to pursue its comprehensive transformation programme with clarity and consistency.Headquartered in Germany, the heritage company draws on more than 160 years of experience in the development of firefighting and civil protection technology. Launched in 2025, the transformation programme is built on three strategic pillars: operational reliability, execution excellence and strong customer proximity through internationalisation. The objective is to support emergency services reliably, even as operational conditions continue to grow more complex. By strengthening the capabilities of fire, rescue and civil protection services, Magirus ultimately contributes to safeguarding communities and enhancing societal resilience.Magirus’ transformation represents a targeted response to changing market conditions, rising customer expectations and growing international demand. Key priorities include stabilising processes, improving productivity and strengthening supply chains. An initial interim assessment shows that Magirus tripled its productivity in 2025 while significantly reducing delivery times — a critical prerequisite for modern emergency response, where reliability in the field is essential.At the same time, Magirus is expanding its international presence. Through the establishment of new national subsidiaries, including in the United Arab Emirates and Eastern Europe, the company is strengthening its proximity to customers and emergency responders on the ground. This local presence enables shorter response times, more direct customer support and a deeper understanding of regional operational requirements.Looking ahead, Magirus continues to invest selectively in the further development of its portfolio, guided by a clear focus on mission-critical reliability. The acquisition of Austrian specialist vehicle manufacturer Achleitner in 2025 expanded the offering to include highly off-road-capable and mission-critical specialised vehicles. In addition, the company is evaluating further targeted acquisitions of specialised vehicle manufacturers, workshops or distribution partners to further enhance quality, system expertise and delivery performance.“At Magirus, we see ourselves not only as a manufacturer of vehicles and equipment, but as a reliable and responsible partner for protection and emergency response technology,” says Fatmir Veselaj, Chief Executive Officer of Magirus. Veselaj, who initially shaped the transformation as Chief Restructuring Officer before becoming CEO in 2025, emphasises the company’s long‑term commitment. Alongside the realignment of its sales structure, further international expansion and discussions with potential new partners, Magirus aims to double its revenue by 2030. “Our commitment remains unchanged,” Veselaj adds. “We design and build technology that emergency services — and the communities they protect — can rely on when it matters most.”About MagirusPassion and precision, high-tech and craftsmanship. Since 1864, Magirus has stood for the combination of innovation and tradition - for the benefit of firefighters all over the world. With a comprehensive range of intelligent turntable ladders, ultra-modern and reliable fire engines, rescue and equipment vehicles, tactical deployment and extinguishing robots, digital fleet and deployment management systems, pumps, portable pumps, versatile equipment and clever accessories, Magirus has been one of the largest and technologically leading suppliers of fire and disaster protection technology worldwide for over 160 years. Magirus employs more than 1,500 people at five locations: Ulm/Germany, Graz/Austria, Brescia/Italy, Chambéry/France and Schongau/Switzerland.Fatmir Veselaj, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Fatmir Veselaj has been Chief Executive Officer of Magirus since July 2025, overseeing the company’s strategic direction and long-term development. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he led the initial stabilization of the company in his role as Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.