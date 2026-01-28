National Coalition Launches ‘Greater Than’ Campaign to Overturn Obergefell and Prioritize Children's Rights

A coalition of organizations across the country launches the Greater Than campaign to push SCOTUS to overturn Obergefell and prioritize children’s rights.

Ten years of Obergefell have shown us, loud and clear, that children deserve better and that they are Greater Than adult desires – and it’s time we make a change.... undo the harm of Obergefell...” — Katy Faust

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today a coalition of organizations across the country, led by Them Before Us, a leading advocacy organization defending children's rights to their mother and father, launched the Greater Than campaign, to push SCOTUS to overturn Obergefell and prioritize children’s rights. This nationwide initiative - including organizations and individuals like Jim Daly and Focus on the Family, Lila Rose and Live Action, John Stonestreet and the Colson Center, Steve Deace of The Blaze, author and speaker Lisa Bevere, Dr. Matthew R. Petrusek and Word on Fire, Robert P. George of Princeton University, Walker Wildmon and the American Family Association, author and speaker Heidi St. John, Eric Teetsel and Citizens for Renewing America, and so many others - calls for cultural and legal changes to ensure children's needs are placed above adult desires, political agendas, and false notions of equality.The Greater Than campaign believes that children are greater than adult identities, ideologies, and the 2015 redefinition of marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges, which effectively made mothers and fathers optional in law and culture. By prioritizing children's inherent rights to both their mother and father–essential for their stability, identity, safety, and thriving–the campaign seeks to reverse the societal harms that have elevated adult desires over children's well-being."Since the redefinition of marriage a decade ago, we've seen the consequences: parenthood treated as replaceable, and children deprived of the unique love and guidance only a mother and father can provide," said Katy Faust, Founder and President of Them Before Us and a spokesperson for the campaign. "Ten years of Obergefell have shown us, loud and clear, that children deserve better and that they are Greater Than adult desires – and it’s time we make a change. Which is why this coalition of parents, faith leaders, influencers, nonprofits, and policy makers have linked arms to undo the harm of Obergefell, push SCOTUS to overturn it, and to protect the rights of children nationwide."The campaign highlights the destructive impact Obergefell has had on family law and the disastrous commodification of children which has resulted. Recent stories of children being mass-produced, acquired by convicted sex offenders, and procured by elderly retirees, were all made possible by the Obergefell-driven legal validation of adult desires and identities. Greater Than centers the true victims—children deprived of their mother or father—rather than adults who mistake unfulfilled wants for harm.“For too long, the desires of adults have driven the policy discussion surrounding the homosexual and transgender agenda,” said Walker Wildmon, Vice President of the American Family Association. “It is time we refocus our attention on the needs of children. All children are created in the image of God and have a right to both a mother and father. This project is timely and necessary for the purpose of reestablishing this fundamental truth in society and government.”"When the needs of children are neglected, it’s not just the children who suffer. Families are hurt and society itself is destabilized,” Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family said. “We see the tragic evidence of this all around us. And that’s why we wholeheartedly embrace Greater Than’s conviction that real progress means putting children’s needs ahead of adult desires.”Author and speaker Lisa Bevere added, “If our lives are ultimately measured by how we love and protect others, then we must answer this question: ‘Did we create communities where children were loved, valued, and protected—or did we allow cowardice and cultural confusion to leave a generation at risk?’ I’m honored to be part of Greater Than, which is advancing the rights and well-being of children—the ultimate legacy and wealth of our nation.”Americans concerned about the well-being of the next generation are invited to join the movement at greaterthancampaign.com by signing up for updates, sharing stories, and supporting efforts to protect children.About Them Before UsThem Before Us is a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending every child's natural right to their mother and father in law, culture, and policy. thembeforeus.comAbout the Greater Than CampaignThe Greater Than campaign is a project of Them Before Us and a growing coalition of organizations who are committed to raising children from "less than" to "greater than" by affirming that their needs come first.For more information, visit greaterthancampaign.com or thembeforeus.comIf you would like more information about the Greater Than campaign and/or would like to schedule an interview with Katy Faust or another coalition member, please email Kate at: media@greaterthancampaign.com

Greater Than Campaign

