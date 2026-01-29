Author Jagadeesh Nambiar Releases 'Beyond SEO,' a Follow-Up Exploring Visibility in the AI Search Era

Beyond SEO Kindle, Paperback, Hardcover

New book examines how AI systems interpret brands, offering a practical framework for visibility beyond traditional SEO.

AI systems don’t just crawl content; they interpret meaning. Visibility now depends on how clearly a brand communicates its purpose and relevance.” — Jagadeesh Nambiar

ERNAKULAM, KERALA, INDIA, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and SEO strategist Jagadeesh Nambiar announces the release of his new book, “Beyond SEO: How Visibility Really Works in the AI Search Era,” a follow-up to his earlier title SEO Facelift. While the first book focused on foundational improvements and practical execution in search optimization, the new volume examines a deeper question: how do AI systems interpret brands today, and what does visibility mean in an era shaped by machine-generated results?

“Beyond SEO” explores how search has shifted from keyword-triggered ranking models to systems that process meaning, entity relationships, trust signals, and contextual clarity. The book outlines how modern AI search engines evaluate sources, integrate content into summaries, and determine which brands appear in the emerging “AI Snippet Layer.”

The book builds on concepts introduced in SEO Facelift but moves past traditional SEO boundaries. It looks at visibility as a system-level outcome shaped by structured clarity, consistent signals, and how well a brand presents itself to AI models. It also provides a framework for how businesses can support both organic search performance and broader AI-driven discovery.

Across its chapters, the book discusses how search engines interpret intent, how generative models form answers, and which elements influence representation in AI-generated results. The focus remains practical: the book is written for business owners, decision-makers, and marketing teams seeking to understand how AI systems recognize, validate, and surface content across platforms.

“Beyond SEO” also examines how AI search intersects with areas such as brand context, entity optimization, digital consistency, and structured understanding. It describes an evolving landscape where visibility depends not only on pages and keywords but on how well AI systems can interpret the purpose, trustworthiness, and credibility of a business.

As generative search features become standard, brands must be prepared for visibility models that do not mirror the rankings of the past decade. The book provides a clear explanation of these shifts, offering readers a grounded view of how AI-enabled discovery works and what signals matter most. It encourages organizations to view visibility as an ongoing practice rather than a set of tactics.

“Beyond SEO” is available on Amazon worldwide. Additional insights and supporting resources can be found at Digital Profound, where the author expands on the themes introduced in the book and explores how businesses can adapt to the changing search ecosystem.

Beyond SEO, AI visibility and how search actually works today.

