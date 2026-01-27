Sophia Adamowicz

Author Sophia Adamowicz Joins Ruadán Books with English Folk Horror Novel "The Brink"

Finding rare talents like Sophia during our open calls is truly the highlight of the Ruadán ‘behind the scenes’ experience.” — R. B. Wood, Founder and CEO of Ruadán Books

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that it has signed a deal with author Sophia Adamowicz to publish her debut English folk horror novel, The Brink.“I’m thrilled to be working with the team at Ruadán Books” Sophia says. “It’s such a pleasure to see my vision for the book becoming a reality.”The Brink is a historical folk horror novel steeped in Derbyshire lore, exploring a seventeenth-century setting rich with local beliefs and complex characters. When the custodian of an eldritch hell hole falls in love with the perfect human sacrifice, she must choose between protecting her village and salvaging her own chance of happiness.Engaging with themes of identity outside of tradition, sexuality, and gender fluidity, The Brink is a novel about how the stories we tell ourselves shape who we are, and how we can actively change the narratives that no longer serve us.“Finding those rare talents during our open calls is truly the highlight of the Ruadán ‘behind the scenes’ experience,” says Ruadán CEO R. B. Wood. “Sophia’s The Brink is historical folk horror at its best—along the lines of Harvest Home by Thomas Tryon or Slewfoot by Brom.”The Brink is tentatively scheduled for release in Summer 2027.About Ruadán BooksRuadán Books, founded in 2024 to publish unique stories from underappreciated talent, is bringing readers character-driven storytelling in dark speculative fiction, including dark fantasy, horror, thrillers, and crime fiction.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter Website | Linktr.ee | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Sophia AdamowiczSophia Adamowicz is a writer and tutor based in the UK. As the co-founder of Artemis Writers, Sophia runs workshops on all aspects of the craft. Sophia is an alumna of the Faber Academy, through which she completed two long courses on novel writing. Her short stories, flash fiction and nonfiction articles have appeared in several publications, including Cunning Folk, Crow & Cross Keys, Haven Speculative, and Trash Cat Lit. Her flash fiction “Wixton Fen” was nominated for the Genrepunk Awards (2025). She lives in Cambridge with her partner, two cats, and a Bernese Mountain Dog.###

