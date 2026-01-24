New Children’s Picture Book Uses Gummy Bears to Teach Kindness and Bravery

The Attack on Gummy Bear Mountain

Why a Small Gummy Bear Is Teaching Big Lessons About Kindness

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new rhyming picture book for toddlers is using the colourful world of gummy bears to explore one of the biggest lessons of all: how kindness and bravery can bring people together.The Attack on Gummy Bear Mountain is a picture book for children aged 3–5, following Alex, the smallest gummy bear on the mountain. While the red and blue gummy bears have been arguing for so long that no one remembers why, Alex quietly decides to do something different.Rather than fighting, Alex listens, shares, and shows courage — proving that even the smallest voice can make a difference. The story’s central refrain, “Be brave, be kind, be gummy!”, is designed to stay with young readers long after the book is closed.Written in gentle rhyme and created especially for very young children, the book supports early emotional development by encouraging empathy, calm problem-solving, and confidence. It also includes the message “Even the littlest bear can do big things!”, reinforcing the idea that bravery doesn’t have to be loud.With its warm humour, repetition, and vibrant illustrations, The Attack on Gummy Bear Mountain is intended for shared reading at bedtime, in nurseries, and during storytime — offering parents and carers a simple way to talk to young children about feelings, conflict, and kindness.The book comes at a time when many parents and educators are looking for screen-free ways to support social skills in early childhood, using stories that are comforting, accessible, and age-appropriate.The Attack on Gummy Bear Mountain is available now on Amazon in ebook and paperback formats.US Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GFDC1P88 UK Link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0GFDC1P88 Book Details• Title: The Attack on Gummy Bear Mountain• Age Range: 3–5 years• Format: Paperback & ebook• Themes: Kindness, bravery, empathy, friendship• Availability: AmazonAbout the BookA rhyming picture book about courage, compassion, and learning to see things from someone else’s point of view — told through the sweet and playful world of gummy bears.

