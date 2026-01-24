Professor Li Yuan Honored with Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor

Li Yuan Li Yuan Li Yuan

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, Professor Li Yuan from the School of Artificial Intelligence, Beijing Vocational College of Economics and Management, was awarded the "Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor" in recognition of his groundbreaking achievements in interdisciplinary educational innovation of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, cultivation of global technical talents, and promotion of international industry standards. Many guests gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment of the pioneer in AI education.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend outstanding individuals and institutions that drive progress in various fields. Its AI education-related award focuses on the core values of interdisciplinary integration, international talent cultivation, and industry standard leadership. Professor Li’s award is a high recognition of his series of achievements, including his dedication to the field of AI education, innovation in talent training models, and connection of international resources, demonstrating the profound accumulation and industry influence of Chinese vocational educators in the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

According to the official award citation, Professor Li Yuan currently serves as a Professor at the School of Artificial Intelligence, Beijing Vocational College of Economics and Management. He is honored as a Distinguished Young Backbone Teacher of Beijing and a Famous Teacher in Beijing's Vocational Education, and holds the qualification of ECSP Certified Training Lecturer of the Ministry of Education. Meanwhile, he concurrently holds multiple authoritative domestic and international positions, such as China's Technical Guidance Expert for the Cybersecurity Competition of the 45th WorldSkills Competition and Expert of the Expert Advisory Committee at the Software Testing Center of the National Information Center, wielding significant voice and influence in AI and cybersecurity education, technical practice, and industry standard formulation.

As a pioneer deeply engaged in the field of AI education, Professor Li Yuan innovatively constructed a global education system featuring "alignment with international standards + local practice implementation", paving a new path for interdisciplinary talent cultivation. He took the lead in building an international curriculum framework that integrates advanced cybersecurity certification standards with cutting-edge AI technologies, and led the development of internationalized courses for the Beijing Municipal Government's Cybersecurity Project Demonstration Site for Staff Education and Training and the Data Security Training Base of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security, enabling the precise integration of cutting-edge technologies and industry needs into teaching.

In terms of industry-academia-research collaborative education, Professor Li Yuan actively promotes cross-border cooperation. He transformed his practical experience in providing international-level consulting and evaluation for major projects such as China Telecom and China Southern Power Grid into vivid teaching cases, realizing seamless connection between technical practice and global education standards, and enabling students to master internationally standardized practical capabilities in class. He took the lead in establishing a high-level talent training platform, conducting special training on AI and cybersecurity for Chinese and foreign government agencies, enterprises and institutions including the European Union Chamber of Commerce, State Grid, and PetroChina Changing Oilfield, nurturing a large number of interdisciplinary talents with both international perspectives and practical capabilities, and providing solid support for industry talent reserves.

In the field of academic research and achievement transformation, Professor Li Yuan has also achieved fruitful results: he has published more than 20 scientific research papers, including 4 indexed by SCI; compiled and published 7 textbooks and monographs with Tsinghua University Press, providing core teaching carriers for interdisciplinary education of AI and cybersecurity; presided over a number of educational and scientific research projects, continuously promoting the innovation of teaching models and the iteration of industry technologies. His research achievements and practical experience have become important references for the industry.

The award jury stated that Professor Li Yuan has deeply engaged in AI education with the dual-driven concept of "international perspective + local implementation", providing a replicable practical paradigm for the development of global interdisciplinary AI education. The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only commended outstanding contributors in the field represented by Professor Li Yuan but also built a high-end platform for global exchange and cooperation in AI education and the industry. With the implementation and promotion of more interdisciplinary educational innovation achievements, it will surely inject sustained momentum into talent training, technological innovation, and industry upgrading in the global AI field.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.