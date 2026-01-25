Blue Waters Logo Blue Waters Oyster Farm

Blue Waters and OSARA present premium Sea Bream, oysters, and shrimp for global HORECA buyers.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquinex Showcases Premium Omani Seafood at Gulfood Dubai 2026 Dubai, UAE – Aquinex, a leading aquaculture management and operations company, will participate in Gulfood Dubai 2026, showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of premium Omani seafood in collaboration with its partners Blue Waters and OSARA. Participation is strategically focused on engaging global buyers, with particular emphasis on the HORECA sector.At Gulfood 2026, Aquinex will present a fully integrated aquaculture offering from Oman, highlighting operational excellence, international certifications, and responsible seafood production across finfish, oysters, and shrimp. The showcase reflects Aquinex’s role in managing scalable, high-quality aquaculture operations designed to meet the evolving needs of professional kitchens and foodservice buyers.As part of the showcase, Blue Waters will highlight its premium Sea Bream and Oyster portfolio. Blue Waters is the largest producer of Sea Bream in the GCC, with a current production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes per annum and expansion plans underway to reach 10,000 metric tonnes by the end of 2026. Sea Bream is farmed using offshore cage farming in Qurriyat, Oman, ensuring consistent quality, freshness, and reliability of supply for the HORECA market.Blue Waters will also spotlight its oyster initiative, positioning it as the first Omani company to produce oysters. Cultivated in Masirah Island, Oman, the oysters are produced using advanced New Zealand “Flip Farm” technology, which promotes stronger muscle development, resulting in firmer texture and premium-quality oysters. Currently in the trial phase, Blue Waters’ oysters are already being exported to the UAE and Bahrain, with size classifications ranging from 0 to 4. In addition to product excellence, oysters play a natural environmental role by filtering seawater, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable and regenerative aquaculture practices.Blue Waters’ Seabream and oysters, along with OSARA’s premium shrimp, are already supplied to leading luxury hotels, beach clubs, and private hospitality venues in Oman, reflecting strong acceptance within the professional HORECA market.Early feedback from the HORECA sector has been highly encouraging. Commenting on Blue Waters’ oysters:“This is an excellent product and really one of the best oysters we have tried—very similar to Coffin Bay in Australia and Shinjuku. There is a strong connection considering the New Zealand technology, combined with local production and sustainability, which can form the basis of a strong partnership.”Other hotels and clubs have also provided positive feedback, reinforcing confidence in product quality, consistency, and market readiness.Complementing this portfolio, OSARA will present its natural shrimp aquaculture offering from South Sharqiya, Oman. The project is scientifically designed for eco-friendly, year-round commercial production, aligned with international standards of responsible and sustainable aquaculture. Located along the Arabian Sea coastline, the farm benefits from pristine seawater, free from nearby chemical or industrial activity, supporting the production of safe, high-quality shrimp.OSARA’s shrimp operations are designed to produce up to 4,600 metric tonnes of Pacific White Shrimp (Litopenaeus vannamei) per annum. The entire production process is antibiotic-free, with no chemicals of human health concern used at any stage—from hatchery to harvest. Food safety and quality are ensured through continuous in-house monitoring and testing by approved third-party laboratories.Shrimp harvesting and post-harvest handling follow stringent quality protocols. Shrimps are mechanically harvested, rapidly chilled to preserve freshness, washed with potable water, size-graded, and packed with ice before dispatch as chilled HOSO (Head-On, Shell-On) shrimp. This meticulous process ensures full traceability, exceptional freshness, and compliance with the highest quality expectations of domestic and international buyers.Both Blue Waters and OSARA are certified to HACCP and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) standards, making them the first aquaculture companies in Oman to achieve BAP certification. These credentials underscore the group’s commitment to food safety, sustainability, and globally recognised best practices.Through its participation at Gulfood Dubai 2026, Aquinex aims to connect with hotel groups, restaurant operators, distributors, and trade partners seeking high-quality, responsibly farmed seafood supported by strong operational management—positioning Oman as a rising hub for premium aquaculture in the region._____________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.