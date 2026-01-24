Professor Zhen Xu Honored with Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution

Zhen Xu Zhen Xu Zhen Xu

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" was grandly held in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, Professor Zhen Xu, Dean of the School of Future Urban Studies at University of Science and Technology Beijing, was awarded the "Global Fred Award for International Excellence Contribution" in recognition of his groundbreaking achievements in urban building cluster seismic resilience and global disaster risk reduction. Many guests gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment of the leader in engineering and technology.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend outstanding individuals and institutions that promote international cooperation, technological innovation, and the sustainable development of human society. Professor Xu’s award is a high recognition of his dedication to the field of urban safety, his efforts in empowering disaster prevention and control through technological breakthroughs, and his promotion of international technological sharing, demonstrating the important contributions of Chinese scholars in global disaster governance.

According to the official award citation, Professor Zhen Xu holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Tsinghua University and has conducted research at Stanford University, boasting a profound academic background and an international perspective. He is not only selected into the National "Ten-Thousand Talents Program" for Young Top-notch Talents but also ranked among the world’s top 2% scientists in 2025. Currently serving as Dean of the School of Future Urban Studies at University of Science and Technology Beijing, he wields significant academic influence and industry appeal in fields such as urban building cluster seismic resilience and disaster risk prevention and control.

After years of in-depth research in his professional field, Professor Zhen Xu has achieved three core technological innovations, providing key solutions for global urban safety governance: First, he developed a wide-area intelligent sensing method. As the core technology of China’s first disaster census standard, this method has successfully guided the census of 600 million buildings nationwide, offering scientific support for identifying the baseline of urban disaster risks. Second, he constructed a million-building-scale, floor-level seismic elastoplastic simulation model, realizing accurate assessment and prediction of the seismic performance of large-scale building clusters and filling the industry’s technological gap. Third, he established a cross-scale resilience optimization method, which has been successfully applied to the seismic fortification project in Xiong’an New Area and provided core technical support for the formulation of China’s first local standard for seismic resilience, promoting the upgrading of urban seismic disaster prevention systems towards refinement and scientization.

In terms of academic research and achievement transformation, Professor Zhen Xu has achieved fruitful results: he has published 5 monographs and 84 SCI/EI papers, constructing a systematic theoretical system for urban seismic resilience; he has obtained 36 Sino-US patents, with his technological achievements featuring both innovation and practicality; he has led 8 national-level scientific research projects, continuously guiding the direction of industrial technological development. His scientific research achievements have been successfully applied to major projects such as the venues of the Beijing Winter Olympics, ensuring the seismic safety of key facilities; at the same time, they have been adopted by the SimCenter platform of the US National Science Foundation (NSF), realizing the international output and sharing of China’s independently developed technologies and providing Chinese technical solutions for global disaster risk reduction.

The award jury stated that Professor Zhen Xu’s research is not only rooted in the actual needs of China’s urban development, solving the technical challenges in assessing the seismic resilience of large-scale building clusters, but also focuses on the common challenges of global disaster governance, promoting the international sharing of technical standards and achievements. He perfectly interprets the concept of "technological innovation serving human safety", and his contributions are highly consistent with the core mission of international cooperation and sustainable development advocated by the Global Fred Award, setting an example for scholars in the global urban safety field.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only commended outstanding contributors in the field represented by Professor Zhen Xu but also built a high-end platform for global exchange and cooperation in urban safety and disaster governance. With the international sharing and implementation of more technological innovation achievements, it will surely promote the continuous improvement of global urban safety governance capabilities and inject strong scientific and technological momentum into building a safe, resilient, and sustainable community with a shared future for mankind.

