Professor Xin Lyu Honored with Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor

VANCOUVER, BC , CANADA, January 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 22, 2026, the "Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon" grandly kicked off in Beijing. Among the 7 Global Fred Awards announced at the event, Professor Xin Lyu, Dean of the Digital Human Research Institute at Communication University of China (CUC), was awarded the "Global Fred Award for AI Education Outstanding Contributor" in recognition of his outstanding contributions to digital media art education. Many guests gathered at the scene to witness this honorary moment of the pioneer in technological and cultural innovation education.

As an authoritative award with global influence, the Global Fred Award aims to commend outstanding individuals and institutions that drive progress in various fields. Its AI education-related award focuses on the core values of integrating technology with humanity and coordinating industry with education. Professor Lyu’s award is a high recognition of his over 20 years of dedication to digital media art education, innovation in talent training models, and establishment of industry-academia-research integration platforms.

According to the official award citation, Professor Xin Lyu holds a PhD from the Communication University of China and has experience as a visiting scholar at Northeastern University (USA). With more than 20 years of experience in teaching and research, he is not only selected into Beijing’s "Young Talent Program" but also recognized as a Young Top-notch Scholar of CUC. Currently serving as Dean of the Digital Human Research Institute at CUC, he wields significant influence in the integration of digital human technology R&D and art education.

During his tenure, Professor Lyu took the lead in establishing the Digital Human Research Institute at CUC, innovatively building a trinity education system of "technological innovation + art integration + industrial adaptation". This system successfully filled the gap in specialized digital human education in China, paving a new path for digital media art education. In terms of curriculum development and academic research, he led the creation of high-quality undergraduate courses in Beijing, providing students with a cutting-edge and systematic knowledge system; presided over the release of the *China Digital Human Influence Report*, offering important academic references for industry development; and promoted the launch of an inter-university exchange program covering 21 universities and more than 3,500 teachers and students, facilitating the sharing of high-quality educational resources and collaborative innovation.

In talent training, Professor Lyu developed the unique "Six Arts of Digital Media" training model, deeply integrating technological application, artistic creation, and industrial practice. This model has nurtured a large number of backbone talents in the digital media industry, and the teaching achievements he led have won the "First Prize for National Educational Achievements", becoming a demonstration benchmark for digital media art education nationwide. In the field of industry-academia-research integration, he actively promoted cooperation between universities and leading industry enterprises, establishing in-depth partnerships with renowned companies such as Tencent and Baidu. Over five years, he secured a total of 18.37 million yuan in horizontal research funding; the technological achievements developed by his team, such as virtual anchors and digital doctors, have been successfully put into practical application, realizing the efficient transformation of educational achievements into industrial value.

In addition, Professor Lyu has always been committed to promoting industry exchange and development. Focusing on cutting-edge topics in generative AI and digital humans, he has organized numerous industry exchange activities, facilitating the collision of technological concepts and experience sharing at home and abroad. His efforts have injected strong momentum into the standardized and high-quality development of the industry, and his concepts and practices are highly consistent with the core mission advocated by the Global Fred Award.

The award jury stated that Professor Xin Lyu has reconstructed the digital human education system with a cross-border mindset of "technology + art". He comprehensively interprets the responsibilities and obligations of AI educators in the new era, providing a replicable Chinese plan for the global development of digital media art education and technological and cultural innovation.

The successful holding of this Global Fred Award Ceremony & International Economic, Trade and Cultural Cooperation Salon not only commended outstanding contributors in the field represented by Professor Xin Lyu but also built a high-end platform for global exchange and cooperation in digital media art education and technological and cultural innovation industries. With the implementation and promotion of more educational innovation achievements, it will surely inject sustained momentum into talent training, technological innovation, and industrial upgrading in the global field of AI and cultural art integration.

